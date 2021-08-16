Lulu and Georgia’s New Collaboration Is Making Pillows and Rugs Look Like Art
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. A Miami-based artist and textile designer, Èlan Byrd sells handmade collages, art prints and raffia wall hangings that are to die for. The organic texture and warm colors in her work pair perfectly with the light and airy, laid-back aesthetic that home decor brand Lulu and Georgia is known for. And now, they’re collaborating on an exclusive collection that launches today. It’s a match made in (neutrals) heaven!www.apartmenttherapy.com
