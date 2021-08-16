Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Humankind Review

IGN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHumankind reviewed on PC by Leana Hafer. I don't dislike Humankind - far from it. But as the sun sets on my attractive empire, I'm not that impressed with it either. It certainly has some strong ideas, and the diplomacy system, at least in theory, is excellent. I loved the flexibility of being able to specialize in something different with each new culture I adopted. But especially against the passive and tactically inept AI, I kept feeling like I'd rather be playing Civ 4, or Civ 5, or Civ 6. To be fair, if this were a Civilization game, that would almost be expected - they've each come out in a state that was a bit underwhelming compared to where their predecessors ended up after multiple expansions. And maybe with time and DLC, Humankind will stand alongside the best of them as well. For now, it's an intriguing, though not always excelling, offshoot of a time-tested formula that succeeds at making me want to keep clicking one more turn...

www.ign.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Humankind Review#Civilization#Dlc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Video GamesGeekTyrant

The Scope of the Strategy Game HUMANKIND is Huge

SEGA is getting ready to release Amplitude Studios’ historical strategy game Humankind next week. To help build the hype, the team released a new video highlighting some of the features present like 60 unique cultures that can be combined to create over 1 million unique civilizations for you to control 129 different units. There are also 10 biomes with 45 species of animals that roam.
Video GamesPosted by
ClutchPoints

Humankind Release Date: When is Humankind coming out?

Humankind, a 4X game that seeks to dethrone Sid Meier’s Civilization, finally cometh. Starting from the nomadic age, players will be able to experience the progression of history through six major eras of human civilization. However, unlike Civilization and most other 4X games, Humankind allows you to shape the malleable culture of your civilization. Apart from micro-managing units and the administrative affairs of your cities, you will also have to plan out the grand direction of your civilization.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Highly Anticipated Game “HUMANKIND” Coming Out Today

Amplitude and SEGA’s brand new and highly anticipated title “HUMANKIND” releases today, the game will take players through the entire history of humanity and allow them to rewrite its battles as they will. In HUMANKIND players will have the chance to rewrite the entirety of human history, change its course,...
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Humankind Fame Guide: How To Easily Earn Fame

Humankind takes a simpler and more thematic approach to its victory conditions compared to its counterparts. Instead of going for a specific victory type, say conquering the world or launching a spaceship, the player’s goal is to be the most famous empire in human history by earning fame through completing certain tiered achievements. This guide should help players get an initial understanding of the available paths to earning fame.
Video GamesPosted by
Vice

'Humankind' Tries to Reimagine Civilization, but Mostly Overcomplicates It

Humankind promises the opportunity to “re-write the entire narrative” of our species. This is a big promise, but not that far out of bounds for a 4x game that uses the vast compendium of human history for its maps, systems, and assumptions about what does or does not belong in its game world. I don’t think there is any doubt that Humankind rewrites human history, and even some of our assumptions about what a game playing in the sandbox of human history does, but its successes are tempered by both some big and small design decisions that actively hinder the experience.
Video Gamesgamingnexus.com

90 Minutes of Humankind Gameplay on Stadia

Humankind - the new 4X strategy game from developers Amplitude Studios and publisher SEGA - is releasing on PC and Stadia on August 17. While Humankind's time-spanning gameplay's most obvious comparison is the Civilization franchise, I found during my brief time the game that Humankind has enough interesting mechanics to stand apart from it's storied predecessor. Though I have yet to play through an entire game, I have spent enough time with Humankind to get a good feel for the game's opening hours.
Video GamesPCGamesN

Humankind difficulty settings and game options

Want to know about every difficulty setting in Humankind? Before you even start the new Civilization-like strategy game, you have a whole list of options that determine how hard the game is. There are four different tabs in the menu, each of which influences the game’s overall difficulty in some way, shape, or form.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Humankind cross platform/crossplay?

In Humankind, you’ll be attempting to go through history in a strategy format where history will be rewritten, and your path varies through each playthrough. Because it’s a strategy game, you’ll be able to play through the game, compete against friends, or working together towards the final goal together. Is there cross platform and crossplay for Humankind?
Video GamesANDROID COMMUNITY.COM

Stadia brings direct touch controls to Android with HUMANKIND

We’ve all got used to playing Stadia games using a Bluetooth controller or gamepad overlay, and that is now set to change. The Amplitude Studios 4x turn-based strategy title HUMANKIND is going to be released tomorrow, will come with a new control method – for Android and then later on for iOS. This will be the first time a Stadia game will have a touch-focused control scheme. This will bring the more accustomed mobile game input of traditional games to the popular cloud gaming platform.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Humankind Religion Guide: Faith, Irreligion & More

Religion in Humankind is relegated to a support role in an empire’s development and ends up being one of the simplest systems available to the player. However, it still plays a useful role in the development of an empire. This guide should help give a primer to the inner workings of religion.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Humankind analysis, the surprise of the year in terms of strategy

Amplitude Studios is a French studio founded in 2011 by former Ubisoft employees. His most popular title to date is, perhaps, Endless Space, a turn-based strategy and science fiction video game whose second part enjoyed a notable acceptance, and which has helped the team to learn to guide a civilization to its zenith. In 2016, Sega acquired the developer and it may be that, from now on, after the release of Humankind, his name begins to be more known among fans of the genre, because If you like to command humanity through the ages, what these people have in their hands interests you.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to play with friends in multiplayer in Humankind

Humankind is a strategy game that will take you through the history of the world, with you guiding your Empire through the various eras. You can choose to play against the computer or compete against friends in online multiplayer. This guide details how you can play with friends in a multiplayer match in Humankind. It is important to note that you can only play with other Stadia members if you are playing the Stadia version of the game. Only those playing through the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate edition and Steam have a cross platform feature.
Video Gameswepc.com

Humankind Official Release Date & Game Trailers

Humankind is the latest 4X strategy game that aims to take Sid Meier’s Civilization off the top spot. The game was developed by Amplitude Studios who have had a long history of creating some of the best strategy games out there. However, whilst availability has been limited to OpenDev releases...
Video Gamesgamewatcher.com

Humankind Forcibly Disconnected Error - What does it mean?

Humankind is a 4x turn-based strategy game that was released yesterday on PC, and it's currently the most played 4X strategy game on Steam, although players have started to report experiencing a Forcibly Disconnected Error message when playing multiplayer. We've taken a look at the error message to see if...
Video Gamespcinvasion.com

Humankind: Diplomacy and war support guide — Grievances and demands

Your expansion in Humankind will eventually lead to conflicts against neighboring empires. As we’ve highlighted in our Classical Era guide, you’ll need to consider warfare when all other options have been exhausted. Here’s our Humankind diplomacy and war support guide to help you with grievances, demands, and that annoying war score.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Humankind Culture Affinity Guide: Aesthete, Agrarian & More

The heart and soul of Humankind’s gameplay centers around the concept of evolving cultures throughout any given game where players change cultures to best suit the constantly developing strategic landscape. Each of the 60 cultures modeled in-game have their own unique features, units, and districts, which can be overwhelming to new players due to the sheer number of combinations.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Humankind Influence Guide: Settlements, Civics, Wonders & More

Aside from the highly valuable physical resources like iron or oil, influence is arguably the most important strategic resource in Humankind. It’s also more multifaceted than some of the other city produced resources like food or science and can be confusing to understand the full breadth of its effects. We whipped up a helpful starter guide going over the major uses for influence.

Comments / 0

Community Policy