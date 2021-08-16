Finding Happiness :)

As humans, we have a basic, primal need to belong. Belonging is defined as ‘the feeling of security and support when there is a sense of acceptance, inclusion, and identity for a member of a certain group. It is when an individual can bring their authentic self to others, including friendships, family and work.’ Feeling disconnected, unimportant, or not cared about can translate into feelings of loneliness. This has led to much of the suffering our society is experiencing today. Cigna surveyed 20,000 adults in 2018 and found nearly 50% reported sometimes, or always, feeling alone. This was before the social distancing mandate of COVID! Now many are reluctant to come in contact with others for fear of being infected and choose to remain isolated and remote.