Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Finding Happiness :)

By Dima Ghawi
Thrive Global
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are constantly engaged in the mode of “Go, go, go!” While there is no one-and-done solution to our jam-packed days in busy society, we can elevate the amounts of four “happiness chemicals” in our brain to increase joy and balance in our lives. 1. Dopamine: The Reward Chemical. Dopamine...

thriveglobal.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dima Ghawi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Exercise#Depression#Tedtalk#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Meditation
Related
Mental HealthPsych Centra

Finding Peace of Mind: 6 Steps Toward Lasting Serenity

In the busy whirlwind of life, calmness might seem like a friend you rarely have the chance to catch up with. Peace of mind, also described as inner calm, refers to an internal state of tranquility. When you have peace of mind, you might feel:. at ease within yourself. a...
HealthThrive Global

Steve Lee of Aura Health: “Find purpose in your work ”

Find purpose in your work — We spend the majority of our waking hours working, and this can be beautiful or disastrous based on your perspective. Not finding purpose in your work, or seeing work only as means to make money, will eventually lead you to destruction. Once you start to find meaning, you will spend your working hours experiencing the joy of serving others, contributing to society, and challenging yourself to become better.
FitnessTODAY.com

Jay Shetty shares 2 breathing techniques to help you calm down

Former monk Jay Shetty and his wife, Radhi Devlukia-Shetty, joined Jill Martin for an Instagram live and shared some tips on how to embrace joy and find connection during stressful times. Shetty, now a life coach and bestselling author, and Devlukia-Shetty, a plant-based recipe developer and fitness enthusiast, talked with...
HealthThrive Global

Gratitude’s benefits take time

These results are encouraging because many other studies suggest that the mental health benefits of positive activities often decrease rather than increase over time afterward. We don’t really know why this positive snowball effect occurred in our study. Perhaps the gratitude letter writers discussed what they wrote in their letters with their counselors or with others. These conversations may have reinforced the psychological benefits derived from the gratitude writing itself.
Thrive Global

Simple Self Care Tips For A Productive Life

Adding some self-care routines such as good sleeping habits, regular exercise helps to keep the body in check. In a study published in Energy Research & Social Science in November 2020 of nearly 150 people in Sweden who own fireplaces, people often performed fireplace routines, or “cozy fire making,” at the end of the workday to create an atmosphere of coziness and well-being. In the study, they reported associating fire with characteristics like harmony, calmness, happiness, and joy.
New York City, NYTexarkana Gazette

Everyday Bennifers find their happy endings after years apart

NEW YORK — They're smooching on a yacht off Saint-Tropez. They're cuddling on a walk in the Hamptons. They're nuzzling over sushi at dinner in Malibu. If PDA were an Olympic sport, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck would be champs. But there's something more that's driving interest in Bennifer: the storybook nature of long-lost love requited.
YogaThrive Global

Art and Yoga Can Help Manage Grief

Losing a loved one is considered one of the most stressful life-changing events. For this reason, a variety of professional and natural/alternative approaches are useful to help those who are grieving. Art – especially art therapy, has proven successful among bereaved people of all ages. Grief and art, in children...
Relationship AdviceThrive Global

How Gratitude Changes You and Your Brain

Recent evidence suggests that a promising approach is to complement psychological counseling with additional activities that are not too taxing for clients but yield high results. In our own research, we have zeroed in on one such activity: the practice of gratitude. Indeed, many studies over the past decade have found that people who consciously count their blessings tend to be happier and less depressed.
Beauty & FashionRefinery29

How I Treat Myself Is Key To Putting An End To Body Image Anxiety

Refinery29 is proud to partner with Aerie, a brand dedicated to celebrating real voices and real bodies. Here, plus-size model and Henning founder Lauren Chan pens a heartfelt personal essay about what it was like to experience body image anxiety during the pandemic, and the lessons she took away from it.
KidsPsych Centra

6 Ways to Help Your Perfectionist Child Find Balance

There’s a difference between excellence and perfection. Here’s how you can help your child differentiate and maintain a healthier outlook. Many people grow up believing perfectionism means you’re driven, that you have ambition, and that your good grades are the access code to whole-life success. But as parents now, that...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

20 Signs of Being Stressed Out

It's helpful for an individual to do a fine-grained and personalized analysis of the signs that indicate when they are stressed out. Be specific when identifying signs of stress, be specific. When noticing signs of stress try self-care and self-compassion rather than saying, "Just do better." How can you tell...
KidsThrive Global

Raising Emotionally Intelligent Children

Parents are the first role model for their children. Not only do parents teach their children how to succeed academically, but they also have an impact on their child’s emotional intelligence. Encouraging children to succeed scholastically or in the realm of sports is important to most parents, but there are...
Mental HealthPsych Centra

How to Know Yourself Better

Most of us only know ourselves on a surface level. You can deepen your self-discovery with these creative exercises. Many of us can name our favorite foods, books, and shows. But we might be less inclined to have a deeper self-awareness — the kind that connects the dots between our past and present or picks up on how our emotions may be guiding our behavior.
Mental HealthThrive Global

A Solution to the Desperate Need to Belong

As humans, we have a basic, primal need to belong. Belonging is defined as ‘the feeling of security and support when there is a sense of acceptance, inclusion, and identity for a member of a certain group. It is when an individual can bring their authentic self to others, including friendships, family and work.’ Feeling disconnected, unimportant, or not cared about can translate into feelings of loneliness. This has led to much of the suffering our society is experiencing today. Cigna surveyed 20,000 adults in 2018 and found nearly 50% reported sometimes, or always, feeling alone. This was before the social distancing mandate of COVID! Now many are reluctant to come in contact with others for fear of being infected and choose to remain isolated and remote.
Mental Healthpurewow.com

What to Say to a Friend with Anxiety Instead of ‘Don't Stress,’ According to a Therapist

Let’s say your friend has anxiety and you don’t. Sure, you stress about little things from time to time, but we’re talking full-fledged, diagnosable anxiety disorders. If you don’t have anxiety, it can be tough to know how to respond when you see your friend struggling. It’s tempting to dismiss the situation and say something like, “It’s OK, there’s no need to be stressed,” but, as clinical psychologist Dr. Georgia Witkin, Head of Patient Services Development at Progyny, tells us, that’s not all that helpful.
Family Relationshipsnewspressnow.com

Attachment parenting forms special bond with kids

When I first decided to breastfeed my babies, I joined a Facebook group called Mama’s Milk Cafe. Emily Fite, a lactation consultant in the group, answers questions, shares her expertise and guides other moms through their breastfeeding journeys. Breastfeeding happens to play a key role in attachment parenting. If you’re...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear Like This

With a variant that's as contagious as chickenpox—and in fact twice as contagious as the variants before it—knowing if you caught COVID is essential. After all, you want to seek care ASAP—and don't want to pass it along to someone else. What's interesting is that the Delta variant may be presenting itself differently in both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Read on to see what Delta symptoms usually appear like—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public Healthgentside.co.uk

This is what doctors found in the bodies of deceased COVID patients

Just over a year after COVID-19 spread to almost the entire globe, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and its many variants continue to surprise scientists. In order to learn more about the disease, many doctors have performed autopsies on the bodies of deceased people since the beginning of the pandemic. This research has led to a better understanding of COVID and its effects on three organs in particular, reports the Washington Post: the lungs, the heart and the brain.
Public HealthPosted by
Us Weekly

Melissa Joan Hart Details Breakthrough Coronavirus Diagnosis After Getting Vaccinated: ‘It’s Hard to Breathe’

Melissa Joan Hart is fighting a “bad” case of COVID-19 despite being vaccinated against the virus. “Wanted to share this with all of you,” the Sabrina the Teenage Witch alum, 45, captioned a two-minute Instagram video on Wednesday, August 18. “I’m not posting this to be political or gain pity, I just want to share my journey. This isn’t up for debate, it’s just how I feel today on my page.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy