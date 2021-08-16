‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe Loves Listening to Famous Rock Band Before a Pick

Mike Wolfe said while getting ready to pick antiques, a band gives him a boost. Which one does the “American Pickers” listen to all the time?

Wolfe, in an interview with Nicole Sawyer of C Suite Insights, pointed toward a particular British band.

“I love The Who, man,” Wolfe said. “Anything from ‘Quadrophenia’.” So if you happen to see Wolfe out doing his Roger Daltrey impression, then don’t worry about it. Outsiders might even find themselves taking part in the fun with him.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QqM6TX23518

“Quadrophenia” was a double-LP release in 1973. Songs from The Who on there include “The Real Me” and “Love, Reign o’er Me.”

“American Pickers” will return this fall as Wolfe is joined by Danielle Colby, who has been a part of Wolfe’s office in Le Claire, Iowa, for years.

Danielle Colby Makes a Certain Amount of Money From ‘American Pickers’

While Danielle Colby has been a part of “American Pickers” for a period of time, some people might not know how much she makes.

Colby makes about $15,000 an episode. “Reality Star Facts” wrote that, after taxes, it believes Colby makes just below $300,000 for a season. Now that’s not a bad deal while she considers that Colby still picks in her free time and earns money through her burlesque troupe, too.

“Honestly, I love my work so much I pretty much only work,” Colby said in an interview with “Freshly Inked Magazine” in 2019. “I mean, I work in the entertainment industry with burlesque, the costuming industry with burlesque, the vintage industry with ‘American Pickers’, I travel to pick constantly, I really don’t have much time for hobbies.”

Show Moves Forward Without Longtime Co-Star Frank Fritz

While “American Pickers” fans are going to watch the show this season, a familiar face will no longer be on their TV screens.

Frank Fritz is not a part of the show anymore. Fritz was fired by The History Channel in 2021 after he’d been off the show for some health reasons. He addressed his health issues in an interview.

“A lot of you have been wondering about my health and my weight loss,” Fritz told The Sun. “I have an illness called Crohn’s [disease], which at times is difficult to deal with. I started losing weight and ran with it!”

Fritz also said, “I have been exercising and eating good… Thanks for all of your kind words of concern! I couldn’t do what I do without all of you!”

While all of that is true, Fritz also has admitted he didn’t stay close to Wolfe. The relationship between both men reportedly wasn’t as buddy-buddy as publicly has been shown. Fritz and Wolfe reportedly were friends since their younger days. Fritz has denied it.