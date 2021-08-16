Sturgis Motorcycle Rally 2021 Ends: See Pic of Enormous Crowd Gathered for Last Day of Event

After an eventful 10 days, the 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally has come to an end. Hundreds of thousands of people made their way to Sturgis over the last two weeks and there have been some epic pictures captured to prove it.

The annual rally is one of the most anticipated festivals of the year, especially for those in the motorcycle community. It is a time where people come from all over the country — and in some cases all over the world — to bond with each other over a shared passion. For some folks, making their way to Sturgis is a once-in-a-lifetime goal. And for others, the event is marked on their calendars as a “must go” each and every year.

There were an estimated 700,000 people or more who were expected to make their way to Sturgis at some point during the rally. And while we don’t have an exact number yet on how many people did show up, Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin is on the record telling the Rapid City Journal that it was one of the biggest gatherings in the history of the event. Or at least one of the biggest in the 31 years that he’s worked the rally. For reference, the city of Sturgis is home to a permanent population of about 7,000.

Based on the latest Instagram post from the official Sturgis Motorcycle Rally account, it’s hard to argue that this year was the biggest get-together in years. Take a look at the post down below:

“Thank you to everyone who came out to the 81st Sturgis Motorcycle Rally! #SturgisRally”

Sturgis Motorcycle Rally Took Steps to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

The 2021 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was perhaps one of the biggest in its 83-year history. As a result, there has been some cause for concern. Public health experts said that it had the potential to be a super-spreader of the coronavirus. Health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci have been vocal about their concern with the delta variant. And with big crowds like the ones expected over the 10 days at Sturgis, those concerns were more prevalent than ever.

But just like with big sporting events and similar gathers of large crowds, the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally had to take precautions for COVID-19. As a matter of fact, one of the biggest precauations came in the form of a change of local law. At this year’s event, the city allowed rallygoers to drink on public property. That wasn’t always the case in year’s past. But city officials thought it would be best to spread out the crowds into the open air the best they could.

As for wearing masks, meanwhile, that was left up to the individuals themselves.