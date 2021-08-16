Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla stock drops on US autopilot probe
Tesla collapses over 4% in the first thirty minutes of Monday. TSLA had broken out higher from the wedge formation. Tesla dropping as US opens investigation into autopilot. Update: Tesla stock collapsed over 4% in early trading on Monday as the stock crashed through the wedge formation it had promisingly broke up though last week. In the process Tesla has taken out its 9-day moving average and now looks bearish, having only looked set for further gains last week. The RSI and CCI have all broken lower adding to the bearishness. Reuters reports that "U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles". "The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11 crashes in which Tesla models "have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes.""www.fxstreet.com
Comments / 0