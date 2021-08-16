Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Tesla Stock Price and Forecast: Tesla stock drops on US autopilot probe

By Ivan Brian
FXStreet.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTesla collapses over 4% in the first thirty minutes of Monday. TSLA had broken out higher from the wedge formation. Tesla dropping as US opens investigation into autopilot. Update: Tesla stock collapsed over 4% in early trading on Monday as the stock crashed through the wedge formation it had promisingly broke up though last week. In the process Tesla has taken out its 9-day moving average and now looks bearish, having only looked set for further gains last week. The RSI and CCI have all broken lower adding to the bearishness. Reuters reports that "U.S. auto safety regulators said Monday they had opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving emergency vehicles". "The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said that since January 2018, it had identified 11 crashes in which Tesla models "have encountered first responder scenes and subsequently struck one or more vehicles involved with those scenes.""

www.fxstreet.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Average Selling Price#Tesla Stock Price#Tsla#Rsi#Reuters#Nhtsa#Commodity Channel Index
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Tesla
Related
StocksStreet.Com

Dow Selloff, Nvidia, Tesla AI Day, Robinhood: 5 Things You Must Know Thursday

Here are five things you must know for Thursday, Aug. 19:. 1. -- Stock Futures Sink as Most Fed Officials See Tapering This Year. Stock futures fell sharply Thursday after the Federal Reserve indicated it could begin tapering stimulus this year even as surging coronavirus infections caused by the delta variant have raised worries about the pace of the U.S. recovery.
AccidentsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. opens probe into Tesla’s Autopilot over emergency vehicle crashes

WASHINGTON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - U.S. auto safety regulators on Monday opened a formal safety probe into Tesla Inc's (TSLA.O) driver assistance system Autopilot after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) said it had identified 11 crashes since January...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Is Up After AI Day

So Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) is in the history books -- and it was "an absolute head scratcher" according to Dan Ives, managing director at investment bank Wedbush Securities. Wedbush didn't change its "outperform" rating on Tesla stock this morning in response to the company's plan to build its own D1 computer chips to run its Dojo supercomputer and power a humanoid "Bot" -- but it did express bemusement that this is Tesla's focus in an environment of "rising EV competition and safety issues for Tesla," reports TheFly.com. Wells Fargo called the company's timeline, of having even just a prototype Bot ready by 2022, "optimistic" -- and left its rating unchanged as well, at "equal weight."
StocksFXStreet.com

Mid-day market update: Nasdaq rises 1%, HEXO shares plummet

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded up 0.39% to 35,029.73 while the NASDAQ rose 1.02% to 14,689.65. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.57% to 4,431.01. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 37,296,810 cases with around 625,180 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 32,358,820 cases and 433,580 deaths, while Brazil reported over 20,494,210 COVID-19 cases with 572,640 deaths. In total, there were at least 210,073,340 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 4,404,570 deaths, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
BusinessPosted by
Coinspeaker

TSLA Stock Down as the Firm Unveils Plans to Build a Humanoid Robot Prototype

American electric vehicle and clean energy company, Tesla Inc has revealed its plans to build a Humanoid robot prototype by next year. As reported by CNBC, the announcement came as a part of the company’s AI Day, a machine-learning recruitment program preceded by a series of tech talks in California. The Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) humanoid robot is a complement to the company’s advanced battery and sensor designs.
MarketsThe Spokesman-Review

Robinhood army of day traders may spell trouble for Wall Street

New research from quant firm Robeco is lending heft to fears that the billions of dollars flooding the stock market from day traders may spell trouble for some of Wall Street’s smartest minds. With suspicions growing that amateur investors are disrupting market patterns, a study from the $220 billion-manager suggests...
StocksNBC San Diego

S&P 500 Reverses Higher on Session as Tech Stocks Gain, Nvidia Jumps 5%

The S&P 500 rebounded Thursday as investors shook off concerns about the Federal Reserve removing stimulus and bought technology stocks higher. The S&P 500 traded gained 0.2%. The Nasdaq Composite inched 0.4% higher. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed about 50 points. Nvidia's stock jumped around 5% after the chip...
Stocksdailyforex.com

S&P 500 Forecast: Recover at 50 Day EMA

The S&P 500 has fallen during the trading session to kick off Thursday, but as you can see the 50 day EMA has offered quite a bit of support, as well as the uptrend line that has been so important for so long. By turning back around and form a bit of a hammer, it suggests that the market is ready to bounce a bit. In fact, if we do bounce a bit from here, then it is likely that we will go back towards the all-time highs, and then possibly the market would break out towards the 4500 level, perhaps even all the way towards the 4600 level as this market does tend to move in 200 point increments.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Seeking safety in tech stocks and the dollar, WFH till January, Oil struggles over demand and more

As Wall Street eagerly awaits Fed Chair Powell’s moment at Jackson Hole, most of the downbeat delta variant driven headlines suggest he may wish to tap the breaks before joining the hawkish members in starting the tapering of its asset purchases. Investors are ramping up protection in Treasuries and in technology stocks. The 10-year Treasury yield continues to hover around 1.25%, while the dollar holds onto this week’s gains against the euro.

Comments / 0

Community Policy