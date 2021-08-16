Cancel
Google and Facebook get involved in another new APAC subsea cable

By Scott Bicheno
telecoms.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new subsea cable that will ensure Taiwan stays connected to the rest of the reason is being championed by US internet giants Google and Facebook. The cable system is called Apricot, for some reason, and when it comes online in 2024 it will link Japan, Taiwan, Guam, the Philippines, Indonesia and Singapore. It represents another US-funded APAC connectivity initiative that doesn’t include China, with the inclusion of Taiwan especially significant given China’s claims on the island.

TechnologyFortune

China Telecom’s Shanghai debut is 2021’s biggest listing so far

Subscribe to Eastworld for insight on what’s dominating business in Asia, delivered free to your inbox. China Telecom Corp., the country’s second largest mobile operator, surged as much as 44%, the daily limit, over its offer price of 4.53 yuan in its market debut in Shanghai. The rise, which at...
EconomyLight Reading

Chinese carriers forge ahead with monster IPOs

After being booted off the New York stock exchange earlier this year, two of China's big three mobile operators have been seeking to raise new funding on their home turf to finance the further expansion of 5G networks, among other factors. China Mobile won approval to list on the Shanghai...
Public Healthtelecoms.com

No Covid hangover in US broadband market…yet

The US is still experiencing robust growth in fixed broadband connections, driven predominately by the cable market, according to new industry figures published this week. The country recorded 945,000 wired broadband net additions in the second quarter of this year, data from S&P Global Market Intelligence’s Kagan media research group shows. That’s slower growth than in the same quarter last year, but a good result for the industry, given the broader context.
Economymobileworldlive.com

China Telecom completes big-money Shanghai float

Shares in China Telecom began public trading on the Shanghai Stock Exchange, after the company raised CNY47.1 billion ($7.2 billion) from the initial sale. In a stock market filing the company confirmed it had raised the sum without the optional over-allotment. The move completes a process kicked-off in the wake...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

China Unicom mulls tech subsidiary listing

China Unicom revealed plans to consider spinning off and listing its smart internet technology unit on a mainland stock market as it looks to capitalise on gains in H1, becoming the latest operator in the nation to discuss a move on a domestic exchange. In a statement, China Unicom remarked...
Businesshelpnetsecurity.com

HID Global acquires Omni-ID to exted RFID portfolio and broaden footprint in Asia

HID Global announced that it has acquired Omni-ID, a manufacturer of RFID tags and industrial IoT hardware devices for passive and active tagging, tracking, monitoring and alerting applications. The acquisition extends HID’s market leadership in RFID technology and strengthens its presence in India and China. “I am very pleased to...
Economytelecoms.com

Chinese telco fundraising drive leads China Unicom to float connected cars unit

China Unicom has shared plans to spin off and list its majority-owned SMART Connection technology business in mainland China. The decision marks the latest move from one of China’s big three state-owned telecoms operators to seek additional domestic stock market flotations to raise funds after they lost their appeal against expulsion from the NYSE earlier this year.
Businesstelecoms.com

Nvidia acquisition of ARM in the balance as regulators take their time

US semiconductor company Nvidia has admitted regulatory investigations of its proposed acquisition of UK-based chip designer Arm won’t be completed within its anticipated timescales. The admission was made by Nvidia boss Jensen Huang in an interview with the FT. “Our discussions with regulators are taking longer than initially thought, so...
Internetaithority.com

Viasat, Telefónica Global Solutions Make High-Speed, Reliable Satellite Internet Service Available to Even More Businesses Across Brazil

Viasat Inc., a global communications company, and Telefónica Global Solutions, the subsidiary of Telefónica that manages the international Wholesale, Global Roaming, Multinationals and USA businesses, announced a partnership to increase the availability of fast, reliable satellite internet service aimed at businesses across Brazil. Per the agreement, Telefónica Global Solutions will be a wholesale distributor of Viasat’s high-speed satellite internet services in Brazil, serving businesses across the entire country.
Businessaithority.com

SAFR From RealNetworks Signs Agreement With Japan’s Largest Mobile Carrier, NTT Docomo, To Provide Computer Vision Technology

SAFR from RealNetworks, Inc. the premier facial recognition platform for live video, has signed a reseller agreement with NTT Docomo, Japan’s largest mobile carrier to offer SAFR’s world class AI-based facial recognition software. Both companies have previously worked together to implement access control and security solutions for a large facility, a hospital, and a robot. With the power of NTT Docomo’s 5G infrastructure and SAFR facial recognition, the companies plan to accelerate further enterprise security and access control deployments based on the new agreement.
MarketsZDNet

Equinix announces completion of AU$66m expansion to SY5 data centre

Equinix has announced completing the AU$66 million expansion to its fifth Sydney data centre, SY5. The phase 2 expansion of its SY5 International Business Exchange (IBX) data centre located in Alexandria, Sydney, adds 2,150 cabinets, bringing current capacity to 3,975 cabinets, and colocation space of 11,310 square metres. The company...
Businesstelecoms.com

Qualcomm reportedly replaced Huawei in a recent China Mobile tender

Reports from Chinese media talk of US chip company Qualcomm winning a significant proportion of recent China Mobile 5G module business, but the details are sketchy. Asia Times offered the English-language interpretation of a National Business Daily Chinese-language report. We can read the latter but only with the assistance of Google Translate which, while it does an admirable job with such a different language, still produces some semi-coherent outcomes, so everything needs to be understood in that context.
Worldmobileworldlive.com

China Unicom makes 5G gains

China Unicom underlined the impact of fast adoption of 5G services on ARPU and its bottom-line in the first half of 2021, with the subscribers accounting for 36.5 per cent of its total user base at end-June, a proportion the operator claimed was an industry high. Net profit grew 21.1...
Technologymobileworldlive.com

China Mobile moves on plan for $8.6B Shanghai listing

China Mobile became the latest Chinese operator previously ejected from the US stock market to reveal plans for a bumper share sale in Shanghai, with plans to reportedly raise CNY56 billion ($8.6 billion) to partly fund 5G investments. In a statement to the Hong Kong stock exchange, where there operator...
Worldmarketresearchtelecast.com

Google, Facebook & Co are expanding submarine cables in Asia and Africa

Google and Facebook are investing in new and expanded submarine cable networks with regional telecommunications providers. While the “Apricot” project better connects six countries in Asia, the 2Africa network is being expanded by four new branches for additional countries and island regions. The projects should offer faster and more stable internet connections in the connected regions from 2024 and 2023 respectively.
Businesstelecoms.com

SK’s ‘Square’ spin-off targets semiconductor M&A

SK Telecom has named its planned spin-off company SK Square and provided some additional detail on the new venture, chief among which is its intention to invest heavily in the semiconductor space. The South Korean telco announced plans to separate out its semiconductor and new ICT – in areas such...

