Fantasy Football Morning Buzz: August 16

By Matthew Selz
fantasyalarm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreseason Week 1 is in the books and there were quite a lot of things to focus on heading into the games. Now, let’s not overreact to what we saw in Week 1 and claim that every great performance means a player will break out and every bad one means a player will be a dumpster fire this year. Nearly every team didn’t play their starting lineups much, if at all, and a decent number of rookie QBs and other skill position players usually saw time against second and third string defenses which could inflate their stat lines and make them look better. With that said, let’s recap some of the key takeaways from Week 1 of the preseason and what it means fantasy-wise.

