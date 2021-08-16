Cancel
Markets

Finally [Video]

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Up at 92.590. Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Down at 67.83. Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 12 ticks and trading at 164.25. Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 40 ticks Lower and trading at 4452.50. Gold:...

Gold
Economy
Markets
Markets

We need bad data [Video]

US markets are being shaken by the Federal Reserve (Fed) hawks, as most FOMC members want to start dialing back the bond purchases before the end of this year. Amazon slipped below the $3200 mark, as Facebook is testing an important support on the back of discouraging news, and deteriorating risk appetite.
Currencies

Canadian dollar collapses [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!. The SP500 bounced off a crucial long-term up trendline but once again the new day starts with a drop. I guess that sellers won’t give up that easily. The DAX stayed below the 15800...
Markets

Gold and silver move higher ahead of the European open

(Kitco News) - Gold has moved 0.46% higher overnight to almost pare all of the losses suffered on Thursday. The yellow metal is now trading at $1787/oz. Silver has also moved higher during the Asia Pac session and trades at $23.0/oz. In the rest of the commodities complex, copper found support at $3.95/lb and trades above the $4/lb mark again and spot WTI trades 0.34% higher.
Markets

End or a start of a bigger correction? [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!. Stocks and indices are dropping but three consecutive bearish days, is usually as much as sellers can do. Is it a good time for a bullish reversal? Especially that the SP500 is currently very close to a very important up trendline.
Markets

Gold is ready to end the bearish correction [Video]

In today’s Traders Edge Market Briefing, Tomasz found these amazing setups we thought you’d find interesting!. Gold is in a proper V-shape reversal bouncing from the 38,2% Fibonacci. That can be the end of the bear market. Silver is in a slightly worse situation but still it bounced from important...
Markets

Friday the 13th [Video]

US Dollar: Sept '21 USD is Down at 92.910. Energies: Sept '21 Crude is Down at 68.97. Financials: The Sept '21 30 Year bond is Up 15 ticks and trading at 163.12. Indices: The Sept '21 S&P 500 emini ES contract is 15 ticks Higher and trading at 4458.25. Gold:...
Business

Letting go of Chinese stocks? [Video]

Inflation in the US steadies, but the market reaction hints that investors are preparing for a longer period of high inflation, and not necessarily pricing in the possibility of seeing a less hawkish Federal Reserve stance for the next couple of months. Gold recovers fast but the bulls could hit...
Markets

Gold market crash [Video]

Technical Analysis Elliott Wave Forecast Gold XAU/USD Silver XAG/USD ETF GDX US Dollar Index DXY and US Gov Bonds 10 YR Yield. US Spot Gold crash/capitulation just maybe the low for gold, we now need to wait and see if we can build a bullish case up off the current low in terms of Elliott wave that is impulse waves rather than corrective waves.
Currencies

Forex technical analysis and forecast: Majors, equities and commodities

After finishing another descending structure at 1.1665 along with the correction towards 1.1702, EURUSD has formed a new consolidation range between these two levels. If later the price breaks this range to the downside, the market may resume trading downwards with the short-term target at 1.1616; if to the upside – correct towards 1.1740 and then start a new decline to reach the above-mentioned target.
Markets

AUD/USD steady in the 0.7150’s however could slide towards 0.7100

The Aussie finishes on the wrong foot in the American session, down 1.14%. The US dollar up 0.42%, posted a fresh nine-month high. Risk-off market sentiment, undermine risky assets like the AUD. The AUD/USD maintained its offered tone through the end of the American session, trading around 0.7150 a loss...
Retail

USD/CAD retreats modestly from multi-month highs, stays in green near 1.2900

USD/CAD reached its highest level since January at 1.2949 on Friday. Crude oil prices trade in the negative territory. US Dollar Index consolidates weekly gains above 93.60. The USD/CAD pair extended its rally and touched its strongest level since January at 1.2949 during the European trading hours. In the early American session, the pair retreated modestly and was last seen rising 0.48% on a daily basis at 1.2891.
Markets

US Dollar Index outlook: Dollar hits new multi-month high

The dollar index extends gains into fifth straight day and hits new highest levels since early June on Friday. Global risk aversion on growing fears over consequences of fresh spread of Delta variant which already caused new lockdowns in some countries and overheated situation in Afghanistan, prompted investors from riskier assets into safe-haven US dollar.
Stocks

US Stocks Gain in Thin Trading Friday as Oil Prices Keep Sliding, Yields Rise

US stocks rose Friday in thin trading, with megacap techs in demand alongside retailers, drug makers and utilities as investors weighed the toll of the latest COVID-19 pandemic wave against the economic recovery's momentum and the Federal Reserve's preparations to tighten monetary policy. The S&P 500 gained 0.8% to 4,441.67,...
Stocks

Wall Street Opens Higher as Bears Take a Breather; Dow up 100 Pts

Investing.com -- U.S. stock markets opened higher on Friday, correcting modestly ahead of the weekend after three days of selling since the Federal Reserve tilted toward tapering its bond purchases as early as this year. By 9:45 AM ET (1345 GMT), the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 98 points,...
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Snap Skid But Suffer Weekly Loss

The major indexes finished solidly in the green Friday, but those gains weren't enough to prevent the stock benchmarks from ending in the red on a weekly basis. Today's broad-based advance was led primarily by the technology (+1.3%) and utilities (+1.2%) sectors; even the energy sector stabilized, rising 0.2% despite a 2.2% decline in U.S. crude oil futures to $62.32 per barrel. Friday's action marked the seventh straight down session for crude, bringing its weekly loss to roughly 9%.
Stocks

S&P 500 slips as cyclical slide counters tech gains

(Reuters) - The S&P 500 edged down in choppy trading on Thursday, with losses in cyclical sectors countering gains in tech shares, as investors took the pulse of the economic rebound and gauged when the Federal Reserve might temper its monetary stimulus. Tech also supported the Nasdaq, while the Dow...
Markets

Fed lifts dollar

Overview: The US dollar rallied after the Federal Reserve signaled that a majority are inclined to reduce the pace of bond purchases this year, even though the short-end interest rate markets took it in stride. Follow-through buying pushed the euro and the Australian and New Zealand dollars to new lows for the year. The Swiss franc and Japanese yen are more resilient. Emerging market currencies are under pressure, led by South Africa, Turkey, and Poland. The JP Morgan Emerging Market Currency Index is lower for the fourth consecutive session and about 1% this week. Equity markets are tumbling. The S&P 500 lost 1% yesterday and is off over another percent today. Asia Pacific equities fell hard, led by Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan. Of note, New Zealand bucked the trend and rose almost 1.9%. Europe's Dow Jones Stoxx 600 is off almost 2% today, its biggest loss in a month, but the weekly slide could be the largest since February. The US 10-year yield is near 1.23%, down three basis points. European core bond yields are softer, while the peripheral yields are a little firmer. After a soft employment report, Australia's 10-year benchmark yield fell about six basis points to dip below 1.08%, a new six-month low. Gold is recovering from follow-through selling that had pushed it to a $1774.5 low and is back near $1788. Oil prices slid yesterday, with the September WTI contract falling to a three-month low below $65, and it is off another 3.3% today around $63.25, after falling to almost $62.8. It is the sixth consecutive losing session for crude, during which time it is off around 10%. US oil inventories fell more than expected, and the level is the lowest since January 2020. However, while the decline in stocks should be supportive of prices, news that gasoline inventories rose for the first time in a month warned that demand may be flagging, which dovetails with other reports suggesting a decline in auto traffic and air travel here in August. Copper, iron ore, steel are lower as well.

