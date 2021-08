Suppose you haven’t been living off the grid. In that case, you must have been heard of the cliffhanger lingering around the release of Manifest season 4 that got its audiences rounding up for season 4 with the #savemanifest campaign after NBC pulled out its plans to have a season 4 and wind up the show, with three deep seasons of the thriller down. However, the recent sources suggest that a certain renewal is around the corners for season 4 of flight 828, the protagonist of the Manifest series.