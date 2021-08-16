Cancel
Online workshop: Writing better iOS apps with test-driven development

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTest-driven development of iOS apps: An online workshop by Mac & i gives iOS developers a detailed introduction to the subject over two days in September. Participants learn in a practical way how to expand and improve a small app through the use of tests. On the program is how to write and use automatic tests for the common components in the development of iOS apps. The workshop also teaches the properties of robust tests and what makes automatic tests so valuable.

