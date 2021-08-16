BACK TO SCHOOL: Katy ISD looking for a plan for masks for 2021-2022 school year
HOUSTON (CW39) – Officials in the Katy Independent School District are searching for guidance when its comes to mask mandates and keeping students safe. Katy ISD received notice of Fort Bend and Harris counties public health orders requiring universal masking for students, staff and visitors in sch ool buildings for the 2021-2022 school year. However, Governor Abbotts Executive Order GA-38 currently prohibits public entities from issuing such mask mandates.cw39.com
