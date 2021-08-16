Cancel
Franklinton, LA

Lisa Jeffries Freeman

By Crain Funeral Home
an17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd a resident of Franklinton, Louisiana passed away Thursday night August 12, 2021 at Riverside Medical Center. She was born on January 16, 1975 in Winchester, Virginia and later graduated from Fauquier High School, where she played on the basketball team. Lisa grew up around baseball and softball fields that created a lifelong love for those sports and others. After graduation, she joined the United States Army and served her country in Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm and was also stationed in Korea and Germany during her 5 years of military service. Lisa later moved to Franklinton where she met her husband and settled into life in Washington Parish. She loved going to the games her sons played and husband coached, while she served Franklinton Youth Baseball any way she could for 15 years. Lisa was an avid Pittsburg Steelers fan and she enjoyed going to the beach when she visited her family in North Carolina. She enjoyed photography and took pictures of her vacation spots, beautiful sunsets and of course all the games she attended. Lisa will be sadly missed by the young men she met through sports, all the friends she made at the ballfields and certainly all her beloved family.

www.an17.com

