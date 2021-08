On Monday, August 16th, a Lubbock man was arrested after it's said he sent threatening text messages to his ex-wife and her boyfriend. KAMC News reports that Lubbock Police responded to a domestic disturbance in the 3500 block of 79th Street at roughly 9 p.m. On arrival, the woman told police that her ex-husband, Jerrod Drinnon, had sent her a message threatening her boyfriend along with a picture of him holding a gun. While talking to the officer, the woman appeared on high alert, interrupting speech and watching vehicles passing by the home.