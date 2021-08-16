Cancel
Saudi Arabia calls on Taliban to preserve lives, property

By Syndicated Content
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDUBAI (Reuters) – Saudi Arabia called on the Taliban and “all Afghan parties” on Monday to preserve lives and property, after the insurgents seized the capital Kabul. A statement issued by the Saudi foreign ministry on Twitter added that the kingdom “stands with the choices that the Afghan people make without any interference,” expressing hope that the situation in the central Asian state stabilises as soon as possible.

Middle EastPosted by
The Independent

Afghan female entrepreneur confronts the Taliban over women’s rights, as signs of former brutality emerge

On Wednesday, just days after the Taliban take-over of Afghanistan, Asiya, decided to leave her home and talk to the Taliban. She got dressed, put on her red lipstick and left. She went live on Instagram to encourage her friends to get out and show to the Taliban that they are “no more the women who were sitting at home and accepting their restrictive rules”.Asiya, now 22, lives in the Afghan capital, Kabul, where in recent years she trained as a lawyer and set up three businesses. She is fearful the hard won progress on women’s rights will be...
AfghanistanPosted by
The Independent

How the Taliban is funded: Where the militant group gets money and weapons

The swift Taliban military onslaught that saw the militant group take over the whole of Afghanistan in a matter of weeks revealed how wealthy it has become since the ousting of its regime in 2001.In the past two decades, the insurgents have run a state-like economy in the areas they controlled. They relied on various fundraising sources, such as drug trafficking and other criminal activities, extortion and taxes, charitable donations and foreign assistance.“The Taliban operates a classic ‘territory controlling’ financial model; in other words, it earns the bulk of its funds from the people and businesses in areas that...
PoliticsPosted by
CBS News

Russia has been engaging with the Taliban for years. The U.S. withdrawal might give it an opportunity to expand its role.

Moscow — In the Taliban's rapid takeover of Afghanistan following the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. forces this week, Russia sees an opportunity to step up its role as a regional power in its own backyard. But it also faces a host of risks, prompting the country to pursue a dual approach: diplomacy with the Taliban and displays of strength along its border.
Indiadallassun.com

Man held in Saudi Arabia returns to India after 20 months

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 19 (ANI): A man who was lodged in a Saudi Arabia prison on charges of blasphemy and for posting derogatory messages about Mecca and the king of Saudi Arabia on Facebook returned to India after 20 months. Harish Bangera, who was arrested on December 20, 2019...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Cave In Saudi Arabia Hiding A Large Mixture Of Bones Including Human Ones

A Saudi Arabian cave believed to be a lava tube from ancient times held a gruesome discovery for researchers. The cave had a lot of bones from both animals and humans. The cave is known as Umm Jirsan and it is located under the fields of Harrat Khaybar. The area is found in the northwest region of the country, and it extends from 1.5 kilometers, an impressive size for lava tubes in this country.
Middle EastLaw.com

Curtis Mallet Launches in Saudi Arabia

U.S Law firm Curtis Mallet-Prevost Colt & Mosle has opened an office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in association with newly-formed Trafua Legal Consultants. The office will provide Saudi and international legal services to clients based in the Kingdom and Saudi legal services to international clients.
Middle Eastwcn247.com

Top UAE security chief visits Turkey after years of tension

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President President Tayyip Erdogan has hosted a top security official from the United Arab Emirates and said the Gulf state was looking at investing in Turkey. The trip by UAE national security advisor Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday appears to be the highest-level public visit by an Emirati official to Turkey in years. The two countries have seen their ties affected by regional tensions, including the conflict in Libya and a dispute over an embargo on Qatar. Sheikh Tahnoun’s meeting with Erdogan could signal the start of a thaw. It also reflects political recalibrations by the UAE and Turkey.
Aerospace & Defense101 WIXX

Indonesia air force sends plane to repatriate citizens from Afghanistan

JAKARTA (Reuters) – The air force of Indonesia will bring home 15 of its citizens from Afghanistan, its foreign ministry said on Friday, amid chaos and uncertainty in the country after the hardline Islamist Taliban seized power. More than 18,000 people of various nationalities have been evacuated https://www.reuters.com/world/asia-pacific/over-18000-people-evacuated-since-sunday-kabul-airport-nato-official-2021-08-20 in recent...
Travelsimpleflying.com

Saudi Arabia Set To Accept IATA Travel Pass For All Passengers

Passengers arriving to or departing from Saudi Arabia can start using IATA’s Travel Pass to confirm pre-departure COVID-19 test results from September 30. While many airlines have trialed IATA’s Travel Pass, Saudi Arabia joins just a handful of nations to start using it at their borders. “The Kingdom of Saudi...
Middle Eastatlantanews.net

Saudi Arabia reveals inspired experiences awaiting visitors

Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], August 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): With less than two months to go, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is preparing to welcome the world to its state-of-the-art pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai. At the Saudi Pavilion - the second largest after the UAE's - visitors will experience the Kingdom's rich past, vibrant present, and promising future.
World101 WIXX

U.S. evacuates about 3,000 from Kabul airport on Thursday

(Reuters) – The United States evacuated about 3,000 people from Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Thursday, a White House official said. “The United States evacuated approximately 3,000 people from Hamid Karzai International Airport on 16 C-17 flights,” the official said in a media pool report on Friday, adding that nearly 350 were U.S. citizens.
Softwarehotelnewsresource.com

Hotelogix Enterprise Issues NTMP Certification for Saudi Arabia

Hotelogix, a cloud-based Multi-Property Management System for enterprise-grade hotels across the globe, has made a remarkable attempt to simplify access to information and statistics related to the tourism and accommodation sector by connecting to the National Tourism Monitoring Platform (NTMP). NTMP is an online platform used to surveil the performance...
World101 WIXX

Switzerland offers Afghanistan good offices, charter flight for evacuees

ZURICH (Reuters) – Switzerland is ready to offer the services of its good offices to host international meetings or assist in peace talks surrounding the situation in Afghanistan, foreign ministry officials said on Friday. “Switzerland continues to stand ready to offer its good offices, that’s a permanent offer,” Johannes Matyassy,...
World101 WIXX

Resistance to Taliban is doomed, says Russian envoy to Afghanistan

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to Afghanistan praised the conduct of the Taliban on Friday in the days since its takeover, saying there was no alternative to the hardline Islamist group and resistance to it would fail. The comments by Ambassador Dmitry Zhirnov reflect efforts by Russia to deepen already...

