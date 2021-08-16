Obituary: Peter J. Ruggeri

NAUGATUCK — Peter J. Ruggeri, 74, husband of Wendy (Sanders) Ruggeri, died peacefully on Aug. 13, 2021. Peter was born on July 19, 1947, in Waterbury, son of the late Peter P. and Mary (Lindsay) Ruggeri, and had lived in Naugatuck all of his life. Peter graduated from Naugatuck High School and, before retiring, worked most of his life as a machinist, most recently for Ward Leonard in Thomaston. Peter served proudly in the U.S. Army, 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam War, and for over 50 years, Peter was proud to play “Taps” at military funerals and celebrations.