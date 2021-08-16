Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Afghanistan

'Idiot' British student is 'safe in Kabul': 'Danger tourist', 21, who has bragged of visiting Chernobyl claims he's been abandoned by British Embassy after taking HOLIDAY in Afghan capital

By Dan Sales For Mailonline
Posted by 
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

A 21-year-old British student who says he is trapped in Afghanistan during the Taliban takeover has posted online he is now 'safe and comfortable.

Miles Routledge claims he has been abandoned by the British Embassy in Kabul, which he alleges have not responded to any of his phone calls or emails as the Islamist terror group streamed into the capital.

The Loughborough physics student says he is hiding in a United Nations safehouse in Kabul, where about 50 others including Britons, Americans and Turks are also staying, after arriving in the country this week.

He said: 'I’m all safe in this safe house, the people are great. We may be happy, I'm fine but please consider the people who live in Afghanistan as they’re doing so much worse. Pray for them please, I will be doing so tonight.'

Mr Routledge, from Birmingham, posted a series of photos of his apparent trip around Afghanistan including his air ticket to Kabul and posing with body armour and a gun that he says belong to UK security personnel.

He has also previously bragged of visiting Chernobyl, posting pictures in May saying it was two years since he visited the scene of the 1986 nuclear disaster in Ukraine.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ubBqW_0bT3EZym00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V5cdj_0bT3EZym00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DajGg_0bT3EZym00
Pictured: an image posted to Mr Routledge's 4chan shows a flight ticket to Kabul
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GgCwa_0bT3EZym00
In posts to message board site 4chan and livestreaming platform Twitch, Mr Routledge, from Birmingham, claims he was quizzed by armed Taliban militants while on his way to Kabul International Airport
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bkWgI_0bT3EZym00
Harrowing pictures show people waiting near Kabul Airport's runway to escape from the country's capital - as the Taliban entered the presidential palace

In posts to message board site 4chan and livestreaming platform Twitch, he claims he was quizzed by armed Taliban militants while on his way to Kabul International Airport.

They apparently asked him where he was from - to which he said Wales. He claims the fighters did not know where Wales was, and let him go. Mr Routledge says he later came across another armed convoy during the Taliban insurgency and took a selfie on one of their gun emplacements.

Speaking to the Times, he claims he made the decision to visit Afghanistan after watching tourism videos on YouTube. He says that when the takeover began, he could not refund his flights so chose to travel instead.

Mr Routledge also said he had accepted the possibility that he might die in Afghanistan. In a message addressed to friends on social media, he apparently wrote: 'I've bitten off more than I can chew and something has not gone to plan resulting in this situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Q48X_0bT3EZym00
Mr Routledge says he came across two armed convoys during the Taliban insurgency, and took a selfie on one of their gun emplacements
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhXki_0bT3EZym00
The Loughborough physics student says he is hiding in a United Nations safehouse in Kabul, where about 50 others including Britons, Americans and Turks are also staying, after arriving in the country this week
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Y2La_0bT3EZym00
Taliban fighters stormed the ancient palace on Sunday and demanded a 'peaceful transfer of power' as the capital city descended into chaos
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0V1WrD_0bT3EZym00
Mr Routledge has also previously bragged of visiting Chernobyl, posting pictures in May saying it was two years since he visited the scene of the 1986 nuclear disaster in Ukraine

Boris Johnson blames US withdrawal for 'accelerating' Afghan collapse and vows to get Brits out in address made just hours after clowning around with Olympic athletes - and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was on HOLIDAY

Boris Johnson said the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan had 'accelerated' the current situation and said the Government is getting Britons out of the country 'as fast as we can', after he was seen posing for pictures with Team GB Olympians.

The Prime Minister has earlier posed for publicity pictures with athletes at an event in London as Downing Street said ministers and senior officials would meet on Sunday afternoon to discuss the worsening situation.

And it emerged Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab had flown back to Britain from his overseas holiday, breaking his silence on the war-torn country.

He said the world must tell the Taliban 'the violence must end and human rights must be protected'.

'There was no convincing me otherwise and I knew the risks, it was a gamble I took that went wrong despite my confidence and jokes.'

He yesterday told his viewers: 'I was fully prepared for death, I accepted it. This trip has been a test of God. I'm very religious so I believe I'll be looked after.

'Before I left I wrote a letter to my friends saying that if I died, not to feel guilty, that I would die happy and religious and proud.'

He says that he may be safe because of a £15 joke purchase he made which gives him the right to use the title 'Lord', seen on his American Express card.

The student told his followers: 'The Taliban may see that as reason enough to keep me alive, thinking it may hold some negotiating power as they'll think I'm important. Let's hope it won't get to that stage though.'

MailOnline has contacted the British Foreign Office and the UN for comment.

US-backed Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country for Tajikistan, effectively ceding power to the Taliban and bringing the 20-year Western occupation of Afghanistan to an end, while thousands of Afghan nationals rushed to the Pakistan border in a bid to escape Islamist rule.

Mr Ghani said in a Facebook post that he escaped Afghanistan to 'prevent a flood of bloodshed', claiming 'countless patriots would be martyred and the city of Kabul would be destroyed' if he had remained.

He did not disclose details on his current location.

Foreigners in Kabul were told to either leave or register their presence with Taliban administrators, while RAF planes were scrambled to evacuate 6,000 British diplomats, citizens and Afghan translators, and the British Ambassador was moved to a safe place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N0kuI_0bT3EZym00
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UwJpR_0bT3EZym00
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Cn4l_0bT3EZym00
In a stunning rout, the Taliban seized nearly all of Afghanistan in just over a week, despite the billions of dollars spent by the US and NATO over nearly two decades to build up Afghan security forces

China and Russia prepare to accept Taliban rule of Afghanistan: Beijing officials pose with leaders of militants and Kremlin has 'no plans' to evacuate its embassy due to 'good relations'

China, Russia, Pakistan and Turkey all appear set to formally recognise Taliban rule in neighbouring Afghanistan after the Islamist terror group seized the Presidential Palace in Kabul on Sunday and the country's embattled president fled for Tajikistan.

Most global powers are reluctant to recognise the rule of the militant group overthrown by US-led coalition forces in 2001, with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warning that Afghanistan cannot be allowed to become a 'breeding ground for terror' again.

But Beijing and Islamabad could break rank in order to form closer ties with the likely new government, with Chinese state media preparing its people to accept the likely scenario that the ruling Communist Party might have to recognise the Islamist group.

In China, a series of photos were published last month by state media showing Foreign Minister Wang Yi standing shoulder to shoulder with visiting Taliban officials decked out in traditional tunic and turban in Tianjin.

Meanwhile, the Kremlin said that there are no plans to evacuate the Russian Embassy in Kabul, with Russian state media reporting that the Sunni Islamist group formed after the Soviet withdrawal of Afghanistan has promised to guarantee the safety of its diplomatic staff.

And Iran, which has long been wary of the Sunni Muslim Taliban, has moved to ensure the safety of its diplomats and staff after previously offering to help end the crisis during talks in July.

The US and French Ambassadors have already been evacuated as the US rushes to rescue more than 10,000 of its citizens.

Italy's defence ministry said a first military plane would arrive on Sunday to begin 'emergency evacuation' operations, while Denmark, Norway and Finland are temporarily shutting their Kabul embassies, with Finland to offer asylum to 170 local staff and their families.

However, the Kremlin's envoy said that there are no plans to evacuate the Russian Embassy in Kabul, as China, Russia, Pakistan and Turkey all appear set to formally recognise the rule of the Sunni extremist group which was created after the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

Bagram airbase was also surrendered to the Taliban by Afghan troops, despite the hundreds of billions of dollars spent by the US and NATO to build up Afghan security forces. Upon its takeover, hundreds of Taliban and Islamic State terrorists being held prisoner there were freed.

Commercial flights were later suspended after sporadic gunfire erupted at the airport, according to two senior US military officials who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss ongoing operations.

Evacuations continued on military flights, but the halt to commercial traffic closed off one of the last routes available for Afghans fleeing the country.

As night fell, Taliban fighters deployed across Kabul, taking over abandoned police posts and pledging to maintain law and order during the transition.

Residents reported looting in parts of the city, including in the upscale diplomatic district, and messages circulating on social media advised people to stay inside and lock their gates.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the US decision to withdraw from Afghanistan had 'accelerated' the current crisis and announced his government's priority is to get UK nationals out 'as fast as we can' after chairing an emergency Cobra meeting in Downing Street.

He also vowed that the Middle Eastern state must not become a 'breeding ground for terror' again.

But he was slammed by Tory MPs - including ex-soldiers Tom Tugendhat, Johnny Mercer and Tobias Ellwood - for presiding over Britain's 'biggest single foreign policy disaster' since Suez and called for UK troops to be redeployed.

They also called the crisis a humiliation for the West.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab was accused of 'going AWOL' after spending the past week on holiday abroad while the Afghanistan crisis unfolded.

The British Foreign Office said he was returning to the UK on Sunday and was 'personally overseeing' the department's response to the situation.

Comments / 0

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

230K+
Followers
87K+
Post
101M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dominic Raab
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Warzone#Us Military#Kabul#Afghan#The British Embassy#Islamist#Britons#Americans#Turks#Times#Brits#Team Gb Olympians#American Express#Mailonline#Un#Facebook#Raf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Afghanistan
Place
Beijing, CN
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
United Nations
Country
China
Related
MilitaryTelegraph

Diary of a British soldier in Afghanistan: ‘We’re on joint patrol with the Taliban, it’s surreal’

British paratroopers in Afghanistan have found themselves effectively on “joint patrol” with the Taliban who killed their friends, soldiers have said. The Telegraph has been speaking over the past week to servicemen from 16 Air Assault Brigade’s 2 Para who are on the frontline in Kabul as part of Operation Pitting, the UK’s effort to rescue British nationals and eligible Afghans.
U.S. PoliticsBBC

Family of American taken by Taliban beg for return

Charlene Cakora, 57, spent a frantic week in Washington DC trying to convey a message to President Joe Biden: rescue her brother from Taliban captivity. Mrs Cakora's brother, Mark Frerichs, was kidnapped by the group over a year ago. He is one of two remaining Americans thought to have been kidnapped by the Taliban during the US war in Afghanistan who is still unaccounted for.
MilitaryPopular Mechanics

In a Warning to the Taliban, U.S. Fighter Jets Are Buzzing Kabul

U.S. fighter jets have reportedly begun buzzing Kabul at night and in the early morning. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) is calling the flights "routine," and says they will last until the evacuation mission has ended. These flights remind everyone on the ground that American airpower is still overhead...
Middle EastCNN

The latest on Afghanistan as the Taliban take charge

Family member of German broadcaster DW journalist killed by the Taliban. The Taliban has killed a family member of a journalist for Deutsche Welle, the German international broadcaster said. In an article published on Thursday, DW said that Taliban fighters had been searching for one of their journalists in Afghanistan,...
WorldThe Guardian

Afghanistan: thousands stranded in Kabul as Taliban go door-to-door

Tens of thousands of Americans and Afghans who collaborated with US forces remain stranded in Kabul, as the US government grappled with an overwhelming backlog of visas and Taliban checkpoints which were preventing people safely reaching the airport. With the 31 August deadline looming, tens of thousands of people eligible...
Politicsamericanmilitarynews.com

Taliban now says they’ll let Americans, Afghans leave after beating, blocking evacuees

The Taliban claimed on Tuesday they are committed to stop blocking people from getting to the Hamid Karzai International Airport — where U.S. troops are evacuating Americans and Afghans from Taliban-controlled Afghanistan — after reports that they set up checkpoints around the airport, turned people back, and in some cases beat and whipped those attempting to get through.
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
POTUSNew York Post

Trump calls Afghanistan collapse ‘most humiliating’ moment for US

Former President Donald Trump described the ongoing mayhem in Afghanistan as the worst humiliation in American history, while defending the agreement his administration struck with the Taliban last year. “It’s a great thing that we’re getting out, but nobody has ever handled a withdrawal worse than Joe Biden,” the 45th...
Politicsraventribune.com

Russia praises the Taliban and at the same time equips itself

AAfter the Taliban captured Kabul, other countries hastily closed their embassies and wanted to expel all personnel from Afghanistan as soon as possible. Russia is different: its ambassador will talk to representatives of the Taliban, which controls the area around the embassy, ​​about the security of the mission, said Samir Kapulov, President Vladimir Putin’s special envoy to Afghanistan, on Monday. Echo Muskie is visible on the radio station. The Russian embassy in Kabul will continue to work, but will have to take about a hundred staff out of the country.
WorldThe Tab

British student who was stuck in Afghanistan has now been rescued

A British student who was previously stuck in a safe house in Kabul, Afghanistan, has now been successfully evacuated and is currently in Dubai airport awaiting his flight back to the UK. Loughborough second year Miles Routledge saw his ill-timed holiday to the Afghan capital descend into a fight for...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The New York Times

Intelligence Warned of Afghan Military Collapse, Despite Biden’s Assurances

WASHINGTON — Classified assessments by American spy agencies over the summer painted an increasingly grim picture of the prospect of a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and warned of the rapid collapse of the Afghan military, even as President Joe Biden and his advisers said publicly that was unlikely to happen as quickly, according to current and former U.S. government officials.

Comments / 0

Community Policy