Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

U.S. Mortgage Credit Availability Increased in July

By WPJ Staff
worldpropertyjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBased on a new report from the Mortgage Bankers Association's latest Mortgage Credit Availability Index, U.S. mortgage credit availability increased in July 2021. The MCAI rose by 0.3 percent to 119.1 in July. A decline in the MCAI indicates that lending standards are tightening, while increases in the index are indicative of loosening credit. The index was benchmarked to 100 in March 2012. The Conventional MCAI increased 0.8 percent, while the Government MCAI was unchanged. Of the component indices of the Conventional MCAI, the Jumbo MCAI increased by 3.8 percent, and the Conforming MCAI fell by 3.2 percent.

www.worldpropertyjournal.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jumbo Mortgage#Mortgage Lenders#U S#Mcai#Credit#Gse#Mba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateMotley Fool

Paying Your Rent on Time Could Now Help You Get a Mortgage

Renters may now have an easier time qualifying for a home loan. For people who rent a home rather than own, rent payments are often their largest monthly expense. And there are consequences for not paying rent on time, such as risking eviction. But often, renters who consistently pay their landlords on time don't see that positive activity reflected anywhere. That's now changing, and it could help more people qualify for a mortgage.
Credits & Loanssignalscv.com

Same-Day Payday Loans with No Credit Check and Instant Approval 2021

There are certain instances in life when you do not have enough liquid assets, and you are in urgent need of some funds. In situations like these, online money-lending platforms can provide you with same-day loans with no credit checks and instant approval. There is no shortage of money-lending platforms...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Mortgage Rates End the Week Lower | August 21 and 22, 2021

The average rate on 30-year fixed-rate mortgage finished the week at 3.251%, down 0.05 percentage points from the beginning of the week. While interest rates seesawed throughout the week, the changes have been relatively small. Well-qualified borrowers thinking about buying a home or refinancing their mortgage should be able to take advantage of the continuation of low rates.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheStreet

The U.S. Metros Most Threatened by Mortgage Delinquencies

What happens when CARES Act mortgage forbearance ends?. Under the legislation, borrowers with FHA-backed loans had the option to suspend payments, though they will still have to pay the missed amount later. The deadline to request mortgage forbearance was extended to Sept. 30, 2021. Of the FHA’s roughly 7.6 million...
Real EstateMotley Fool

Mortgage Rates Hit Highest Level in a Month: Should Buyers Be Worried?

Mortgage rates are climbing. Here's what home buyers should know. There's a reason why buyers have been clamoring to purchase homes this summer. Mortgage rates have been sitting at very competitive levels, and buyers want to capitalize on the chance to lock in affordable financing on a home. But recently,...
Real EstatePosted by
Money

Today's 30-Year Mortgage Rate Moves Lower | August 20, 2021

Today’s rate on a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage is averaging 3.251%, down 0.033 percentage points from yesterday. The decrease marks the end of a two-day run of increases. Rates for other fixed-rate loans, like the FHA and VA mortgages, are also lower. Rates for adjustable-rate loans, on the other hand, were mixed.
Real Estatephilasun.com

Three ways credit plays into mortgage refinancing

If you’re thinking about refinancing your mortgage, there’s often a lot to consider. For instance, your decision to refinance may rely on current interest rates or your personal financial situation. Your credit score also plays a role in the mortgage refinancing process. While it can certainly factor into your ability...
House Rentworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Rental Growth in U.S. Hits Highest Levels Since 2005

Based on CoreLogic's latest Single-Family Rent Index for June 2021, home rents nationwide increased 7.5% year over year, up from a 1.4% year-over-year increase in June 2020. Hot housing market conditions have exacerbated the challenges of finding affordable rental properties for some consumers. According to a recent CoreLogic survey, 85% of consumers searching for a home said they prefer single-family homes. However, for-sale inventory remains in short supply as construction continues to lag. Not only is this keeping many would-be buyers on the hunt for single-family rentals, but it's also contributing to the dwindling availability and increasing prices of these properties. As space and affordability remain top priorities for renters, we can expect to see a similar trend as the for-sale market -- increased migration to less dense and lower cost areas.
Real EstateThe Day

July new home purchase mortgage applications decreased 27.4 percent

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) Builder Application Survey (BAS) data for July 2021 shows mortgage applications for new home purchases decreased 27.4 percent compared from a year ago. Compared to June 2021, applications decreased by 4 percent. This change does not include any adjustment for typical seasonal patterns. "Mortgage applications...
Real EstateStreetInsider.com

Form 497 BNY Mellon U.S. Mortgage

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. BNY MELLON U.S. MORTGAGE FUND, INC. Supplement to Current Summary Prospectus and Prospectus. The following information supersedes and replaces the second paragraph in the sections "Portfolio Management" in the summary prospectus and "Fund Summary – Portfolio Management"...
Real Estatenationalmortgagenews.com

Fannie Mae again boosts forecast as refi mortgage market stays strong

Fannie Mae again increased its mortgage origination forecast for this year, with higher-than-expected refinancings and higher home prices more than offsetting a cut in home sales compared with its June projections. The government-sponsored enterprise's July economic outlook calls for $4.36 trillion in mortgage originations, with $2.52 trillion coming from refis....
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

CFPB: Loan Originations Rose in 2020, Led by Refinancing

Report Notes That Black, Hispanic Borrowers Faced Higher Rates, More Denials. HMDA data offers evidence to support FHFA's proposed rules to increase minority & low-income borrowing. Data show closed-end originations increased 65% in 2020 to 13.6M. If you wondered why the Federal Housing Finance Authority this week proposed requiring Fannie...
Real Estatecalculatedriskblog.com

Black Knight: National Mortgage Delinquency Rate Decreased in July

Note: At the beginning of the pandemic, the delinquency rate increased sharply (see table below). Loans in forbearance are counted as delinquent in this survey, but those loans are not reported as delinquent to the credit bureaus. From Black Knight: Black Knight: Overall Mortgage Delinquencies Edge Closer to Pre-Pandemic Levels,...
Real Estatenationalmortgageprofessional.com

KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to $325M GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust Offering

Loans Originated By NewRez, HomeBridge, and United Shore Financial. The pool is comprised of 1,219 first-lien, fixed-rate residential mortgage loans. Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) said Thursday it assigned preliminary ratings to 38 classes of mortgage pass-through certificates from GS Mortgage-Backed Securities Trust 2021-INV1 (GSMBS 2021-INV1) valued at more than $325 million.
Real EstateMortgageNewsDaily.com

Although Dwindling, Serious Delinquencies Still a Concern

The federal foreclosure moratoria expired at the end of July and, with some 1.45 million borrowers seriously delinquent on their mortgages but not in foreclosure, Black Knight says, "potential foreclosure activity in the coming months warrants close observation." The majority of those seriously delinquent mortgages, however, are still in active forbearance plans.
Posted by
The Motley Fool

Is the Price War in Mortgages Over?

A price war in the mortgage business this past year has hampered profitability. Looking at industry guidance, it appears the worst of the price war is over. Last year ended up being a great time for the mortgage originators. The economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic pushed the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates to the floor in order to support the economy. This kicked off a refinancing boom that was the best environment for mortgage originators since the early 2000s. Some originators, like Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT), took advantage of the environment to go public.
WorldForexTV.com

New Zealand Credit Card Spending Declines In July

New Zealand credit card spending declined for the second month in July, the Reserve Bank of New Zealand said on Friday. Credit card spending decreased 0.6 percent on a monthly basis in July, following a 1.0 percent decline in June. Spending declined for second straight month. On a yearly basis,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy