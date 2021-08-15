Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Will the Warriors return to the Western Conference's top tier?

By Evan Sidery, 22h
basketballnews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Golden State Warriors are back. After two years outside of the playoffs, the sleeping giant is about to wake up. And watch out, because this team in the Bay has scary potential, even though their three stars (Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green) are all on the wrong side of 30 at this point. After signing Curry to a four-year, $215 extension this offseason, the Warriors' championship window remains wide open.

www.basketballnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Person
Steve Kerr
Person
Klay Thompson
Person
Jamal Murray
Person
Javale Mcgee
Person
James Wiseman
Person
Andrew Wiggins
Person
Damion Lee
Person
Bradley Beal
Person
Jordan Poole
Person
Draymond Green
Person
Andre Iguodala
Person
Kevon Looney
Person
Damian Lillard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Championship#The Western Conference#The Golden State Warriors#Golden State#Acl#Curry Thompson#Nba Draft#Moody#Moody
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Related
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Rob Parker: Warriors Should Have Gotten Rid of Steph Curry

Chris Broussard: “Over the next five years, Steph Curry has guaranteed money of $261 million. BIG BUCKS. You have a take on this that I find incredible and baffling.”. Rob Parker: “It’s not incredible it just depends on how you want to do business. Their window for winning has opened and closed. They’ve probably done all the winning, they got a new arena, and made a lot of money. This just a reward, a retirement fund, or a pension, this is not about them winning anymore. It’s hard for people to part with players that they like and I get it, it was like when the Cardinals wouldn’t pay Albert Pujols. The Cardinals already had a nice run and they didn’t want to do it because they know what happens when you pay older players. Steph played great last year and they didn’t even make the playoffs… I don't expect the Warriors to win the title in the next five years no matter how much money they pay him. It’s a reward and it’s a bonus. You like him, you love that he’s a part of your organization, you can’t sell any more tickets, and they just want to reward the guy. As far as a business situation and whether or not this is good money or smart money, it’s NOT. He’s too old to build a team around. If you’re going to be ‘all-in’ on this and you’re going to pay Steph you gotta go get him players for NOW. You can’t hope, wish, and dream that these drafted players are going to be good.”
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors add Stephen Curry backup with signing of Nets guard

The Golden State Warriors continue to add depth to their roster to ensure Stephen Curry has enough help as they try to return to title contention. The Dubs signed free agent guard Chris Chiozza, formerly of the Brooklyn Nets, to a two-way contract. As Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN noted, Chiozza...
NBAYardbarker

Dwyane Wade gets very honest about Stephen Curry's bad shots

Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade has never been shy. Whether he’s settling the Michael Jordan vs. LeBron debate once and for all or other weighing in on other topics, you can always count on Wade for 100% transparency. It was more of the same this week. Recently, Wade spoke to...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Warriors star Stephen Curry admits to crying over latest Lakers signing

The Los Angeles Lakers have been one of the most active teams throughout free agency. They’ve successfully recruited a bunch of new players to LA with the hopes of recapturing the title for the upcoming season. For his part, Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry recently admitted to being reduced to tears over one particular Lakers signing.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Golden State Warriors: 5 guards that can help bridge the gap until Klay Thompson return

After tearing his Achilles trying to prepare for the 2020-2021 season, Klay Thompson will miss the start of the 2021-2022 season for the Golden State Warriors. The Golden State Warriors aren’t the Golden State Warriors without Thompson on the court, and we saw that in full display this past season when Stephen Curry earned the league’s scoring title yet the Dubs didn’t make the playoffs.
NBABleacher Report

NBA Trade Packages to Land Golden State Warriors a New Star

After five straight seasons in the NBA Finals, the Golden State Warriors failed to make the playoffs in 2020 and 2021 as they persevered through injuries to Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry. Thompson was gone for the entirety of both campaigns, while Curry played just five games in 2019-20. With...
NBANBC Sports

CJ McCollum offers take on Steph's historic Warriors contract

Steph Curry last week signed a four-year, $215 million contract extension with the Warriors. The deal begins in 2022-23 and runs through the 2025-26 season. "For the greatest shooter ever to touch a basketball, he's the first player to sign two, $200 million contracts," McCollum said on his Pull Up podcast. "Curry gets a four-year, $215 million extension -- which is insane to think about it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy