(ST. LOUIS, MO – August 16, 2021) Urology of St. Louis (USL), the largest private urologic practice in St. Louis and the Metro East, has seen substantial growth on the Illinois side over the last few years. The practice, which consists of 26 specialized urologic doctors, 2 physician assistants and six nurse practitioners, has opened five offices in the Metro East over the last three years. Those include offices within HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in O’Fallon, St. Joseph Hospital in Breese, St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, the SSM Health Medical Group building in Columbia, and Gateway Regional Medical Center in Granite City.