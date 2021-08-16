Ryan Tops Off $117M Senior Living Community in Chicago
CHICAGO — Ryan Cos. US Inc. has topped off Clarendale Six Corners, a $117 million senior living community on the Northwest Side of Chicago. Construction of the 10-story, 258-unit project began in January. Completion is slated for fall 2022. Ryan is serving as developer, architect, builder and capital markets partner. Ryan owns the project in a joint venture with LCS and Harrison Street. LCS will handle the day-to-day operations and Ryan will provide asset management services.rebusinessonline.com
Comments / 0