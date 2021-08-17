Cancel
Energy Industry

Column: Funds sell oil as coronavirus infections rise: Kemp

By John Kemp
Reuters
Reuters
 9 days ago
A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

LONDON, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Hedge funds sold petroleum last week for the sixth time in eight weeks as resurgent coronavirus infections in China, Europe and North America dampened hopes of a rapid resumption in long-distance passenger aviation.

Hedge funds and other money managers sold the equivalent of 64 million barrels in the six most important petroleum futures and options contracts in the week to Aug. 10, exchange and regulatory records showed.

Total sales over the last eight weeks have been equivalent to 213 million barrels, with most selling occurring in crude (-183 million) rather than refined products (-29 million).

Nearly all the changes have come from the reduction of previous bullish long positions (-200 million barrels) rather than the initiation of fresh bearish short ones (+13 million).

The most recent week saw this pattern continue, with sales of Brent (-30 million barrels), NYMEX and ICE WTI (-22 million) and European gas oil (-22 million) but buying in U.S. gasoline (+5 million) and U.S. diesel (+4 million).

The combined position across all six contracts has fallen to 733 million barrels (in the 67th percentile for all weeks since 2013) down from a recent peak of 945 million barrels (85th percentile) in the middle of June.

Similarly, the ratio of long to short positions has dropped to 4.67:1 (62nd percentile) from 6.06:1 (80th percentile) over the same period (https://tmsnrt.rs/3CRpXcU).

Portfolio managers remain bullish about the medium-term outlook for petroleum prices, but less so than at the start of the northern summer before coronavirus infection rates started to rise again.

There is increased wariness about a short-term weakening in the production-consumption balance and pull back in prices even if the market is expected to tighten in 2022.

The last eight weeks have seen a small but significant increase in money managers’ short positions in NYMEX WTI (+30 million), marking the start of the first new cycle of short sales since May 2020.

In NYMEX and ICE WTI, fund manager long positions outnumber short ones by 5:1, down from 14:1 in the middle of June, as much of the speculative froth has been skimmed off the market.

But U.S. low-sulphur diesel futures and options have been the exception to the deflation of the bull market, with hedge funds boosting their position by a total of 16 million barrels since June 15.

Portfolio managers hold a net position of 42 million barrels in diesel, with long positions outnumbering shorts by 3.5:1, both measures at their highest since October 2018.

The last time hedge fund managers were this bullish about diesel was before the intensification of the trade war between China and the United States, when the global economy was growing strongly.

Divergent positioning on U.S. diesel versus U.S. gasoline and crude reflects optimism about strong economic growth, industrial output and freight transport, coupled with greater caution about the prospects for the service sector in general and aviation in particular.

- Oil prices retrench on massive hedge fund sales (Reuters, July 26)

- Lower oil prices prompt hedge fund short-covering (Reuters, July 19)

- Oil prices anticipate increase in production (Reuters, July 16)

- Hedge funds took profits as U.S. oil price hit highest in more than six-years (Reuters, July 12)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Oil settles up 3%, boosted by Mexican oil rig outage, U.S. vaccine approval

NEW YORK, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose 3% on Tuesday, supported after Mexico suffered a large production outage due to a fire on an oil platform and also by full U.S. regulatory approval of vaccines for COVID-19. Brent crude oil futures settled up $2.30, or 3.4%, at $71.05 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained $1.90, or 2.9%, to settle at $67.54.
Energy Industry

Is This the Time for Crude Oil & Energy ETFs?

Oil prices soared lately, breaking a seven-day losing streak – the worst since 2019. United States Oil Fund, LP USO) added about 3% on Aug 24. News of zero new cases in China, U.S. FDA’s full approval of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, no new flare-up in taper talks and the moderate strength in the greenback and bargain hunting led to the oil price gains.
Energy Industry

Oil Prices Are Coming Back As Number Of Covid-19 Cases In China Hits Zero

Stranded barrels and stranded people. Oil prices are coming back hard as the number of reported Covid-19 cases in China falls to zero and, due to a deadly fire in the Gulf of Mexico by a Pemex oil platform, oil production is down by about 421,000 barrels per day (bpd) from both oil lost and 125 wells that are offline. Geopolitically, the U.S. is praying for Americans who are stranded in Afghanistan and at the mercy of the Taliban as fears of a potential terror attack from ISIL and al-Qaeda rise.
Energy Industry

Iran's mega gas find could become major supply source for EU

A new natural gas find in the Iranian section of the Caspian Sea could turn the country into a major supplier to Europe, the Tehran Times reported, citing reserve estimates of the state company that made the discovery. "If the initial estimates are confirmed and exploration success is achieved, the...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

China stocks snap 3-day rising streak as property market slowdown weighs

SHANGHAI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - China stocks snapped a three-day winning streak to end lower on Thursday, as tech shares stepped back after a sharp rebound, while a government-induced slowdown in the country’s property market deepened concerns over the economic health. ** Investors also looked towards the Jackson Hole Symposium...
mining.com

Copper price rises as Chinese buyers come back to the market

The copper price climbed for the fourth day as China’s success in containing a sprawling covid-19 outbreak shored up confidence in the demand outlook. Indicators in the physical market suggest the country’s appetite for copper is picking up rapidly. Copper for delivery in September rose 1% from Tuesday’s settlement price,...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Aramco Trading to join Platts oil pricing process in Asia

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Aramco Trading Company (ATC) will be participating in S&P Global Platts’ price assessment process for crude cargoes in Asia, the price reporting agency said on Wednesday. Platts said in a notice that it had reviewed the trading arm of the world’s top oil exporter Saudi Aramco, and...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Australia shares gain as commodity rally lifts risk appetite

Aug 25 (Reuters) - Australia shares rose on Wednesday, as energy firms and miners rallied on improving commodity prices, while a slew of upbeat annual results in the final week of the domestic corporate earnings season lifted investors’ risk appetite. The S&P/ASX 200 index was up 0.41% at 7,533.5 points,...
MarketsPosted by
Reuters

RPT-FOREX-Dollar edges higher as oil slows, U.S. yields rise

(Repeats to CAD/ code. No changes to text.) * Graphic: World FX rates tmsnrt.rs/2RBWI5E By Herbert Lash and Ritvik Carvalho NEW YORK/LONDON, Aug 25 (Reuters) - The dollar edged up on Wednesday as oil prices slowed after a big two-day advance, U.S. Treasury yields moved higher and investors awaited clues on the tapering of economic support by the Federal Reserve at this week's Jackson Hole symposium. Risk appetite in global markets improved after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration fully approved the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech in a move that could accelerate U.S. inoculations. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Tuesday that the United States could get COVID-19 under control by early next year. But the focus has turned to the Jackson Hole symposium and what Fed Chair Jerome Powell may say about tapering the U.S. central bank's bond-buying program when he speaks on Friday. The markets expect Powell to sound dovish and echo concerns last week by Robert Kaplan, the Dallas Fed president, who said he might reconsider the start to tapering due to the Delta variant of the coronavirus, said Shaun Osborne, chief FX strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "The risk is that Powell does not really say anything too different but by virtue of not backing up Kaplan, comes across as more hawkish," Osborne said. The dollar picked up support as Treasury yields nudged higher, he said. The benchmark 10-year Treasury note rose 4.4 basis points to yield 1.33%. The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of six major trading currencies, rose 0.028% to 92.941. The euro gained 0.03% at $1.1757, while the yen rose 0.36% at $110.0200. The greenback had rallied until the start of this week, with the dollar index hitting a 9-1/2-month high of 93.734 on Friday, on fears over the Delta variant's economic impact and as the Fed signaled its tapering of monetary stimulus was likely this year. Vasileios Gkionakis, global head of FX strategy at Lombard Odier Group, said there's been skittishness over growth and sector rotations, which has boosted the dollar because of its safe-haven status. "In the short term, we're still going to be trading in ranges, with upside bias," Gkionakis said. Dollar underperformance after Jackson Hole could be a buying opportunity ahead of the release of U.S. data next week, including the non-farm payrolls report for August, said Valentin Marinov, head of G10 FX research at Credit Agricole. "Potential positive surprises from the NFP in particular could put QE (quantitative easing) taper back among the main FX market drivers and support the USD," Marinov said. Sterling traded 0.03% lower at $1.3723 after rising to as high as $1.37475 on Tuesday, its strongest since Nov. 19. Australia's dollar dropped 0.09% to $0.7265 after touching a one-week high of $0.7271 in the previous session. The dollar gained 0.3% to 1.2624 against the Canadian dollar as commodity prices, and especially crude oil, have moderated. Brent crude, the international benchmark, rose $0.37 at $71.42 a barrel after gaining 9% on Monday and Tuesday from last week's close. The Canadian currency still looks fundamentally undervalued but the case for a significant rebound after recent volatility has weakened, Osborne said. The narrowing of U.S.-Canadian spreads will make it harder for the Canadian dollar to strengthen materially for now, he said. "Generally, we expect the U.S. dollar to grind higher in the next few weeks and months," he said. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 11:58AM (1558 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.9360 92.9130 +0.03% 3.284% +93.1350 +92.8720 Euro/Dollar $1.1758 $1.1757 +0.01% -3.76% +$1.1760 +$1.1726 Dollar/Yen 110.0200 109.6800 +0.32% +6.49% +110.1000 +109.6650 Euro/Yen 129.35 128.93 +0.33% +1.91% +129.4000 +128.7700 Dollar/Swiss 0.9135 0.9129 +0.07% +3.26% +0.9157 +0.9127 Sterling/Dollar $1.3723 $1.3729 -0.03% +0.46% +$1.3743 +$1.3699 Dollar/Canadian 1.2624 1.2589 +0.28% -0.86% +1.2643 +1.2589 Aussie/Dollar $0.7265 $0.7259 +0.09% -5.56% +$0.7267 +$0.7238 Euro/Swiss 1.0741 1.0731 +0.09% -0.61% +1.0749 +1.0724 Euro/Sterling 0.8565 0.8559 +0.07% -4.16% +0.8569 +0.8552 NZ $0.6962 $0.6954 +0.14% -3.03% +$0.6966 +$0.6930 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8190 8.8335 +0.28% +3.16% +8.8610 +8.8200 Euro/Norway 10.3700 10.3697 +0.00% -0.93% +10.4060 +10.3509 Dollar/Sweden 8.6966 8.6940 +0.14% +6.10% +8.7215 +8.6849 Euro/Sweden 10.2273 10.2135 +0.14% +1.50% +10.2365 +10.1996 (Reporting by Ritvik Carvalho; Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo; Editing by Jan Harvey, Bernadette Baum and Barbara Lewis)
Energy Industry

U.S. oil stockpiles decrease as oil prices rise

U.S. crude inventories decreased by 3 million barrels last week as oil prices rose slightly Wednesday. The nation’s commercial crude inventories decreased to 432.6 million barrels during the week ended Aug. 20 from 435.5 million barrels the previous week, the Energy Department said Wednesday. With the inventory decrease, the country has about 6 percent less crude on hand than the five-year average for this time of year, the Energy Department said.
Traffic

Oil Demand Gets Boost

(Bloomberg) -- Traffic on China’s typically busy city streets has shown signs of a recovery as the key crude-importing nation managed to quash a resurgence in Covid-19 cases, bolstering the outlook for energy demand. Congestion in Beijing, the capital, rose 11.8% as of mid-morning on Tuesday compared with a week...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Indian shares gain on metals boost, U.S. vaccine approval

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - India’s benchmark stock indexes rose on Tuesday, driven by metal shares after a recent correction, with sentiment aided by a full U.S. approval for a COVID-19 vaccine. By 0507 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex were up 0.26%...

