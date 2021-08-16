Featured Pet: KEY

The name is Key and I guess I’m not a dog for everybody. I’m a little rough around the edges and mostly independent. I need to truly know someone before I’ll give my heart away, not like those other dogs who are up in your lap licking your face on the first date. I feel my happiest when I’m in the company of other dogs and would not be at my best in a home with children. I like things on my terms and I need a human who will understand me and accept me for who I am. Life hasn’t always been kind to me but I ain’t given up yet. I’ll sit at your feet during your morning coffee and be there to welcome you home at night and everything else in between is for us to figure out yet.