Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pets

Featured Pet: KEY

By Renee Robl
WDEZ 101.9 FM
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe name is Key and I guess I’m not a dog for everybody. I’m a little rough around the edges and mostly independent. I need to truly know someone before I’ll give my heart away, not like those other dogs who are up in your lap licking your face on the first date. I feel my happiest when I’m in the company of other dogs and would not be at my best in a home with children. I like things on my terms and I need a human who will understand me and accept me for who I am. Life hasn’t always been kind to me but I ain’t given up yet. I’ll sit at your feet during your morning coffee and be there to welcome you home at night and everything else in between is for us to figure out yet.

wdez.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
Animalsholyokeenterprise.com

Furry friends featured in fair pet show

Numerous dogs and their owners made their way to Homesteaders Park on Saturday, July 24, to participate in this year’s pet show. The dogs’ tricks, speed, vocals and more were showcased at the event, coordinated by Alex Blake of Tuxedo Paws. The show began with the dogs showing off their...
AnimalsBabylon Beacon

Pets, Pets, Pets

Now that the Tokyo Olympics are over, some fans of worldwide sports competition are clamoring for more. If we could extend the 2021 Summer Olympics with canine competitors, what dog events might we be able to convince NBC to broadcast on television? Here are 10 possibilities. Bet you could add to the list:
Petsgoodmorningamerica.com

Chewy's 'boo-tique' features pet costumes, Halloween toys and more

Halloween will be here before you know it, so it's time to start thinking about what you and your furry pal are going to dress as this year. Chewy has launched its pet "boo"-tique with all of the best costumes, Halloween toys and more. Along with a wide selection of costumes that your cat or dog could wear in style, from a taco costume to an Eeyore look, there's also seasonal toys and accessories for your fur babies if a full costume isn't what you are going for this year.
Elko, NVElko Daily Free Press

Pet of the Week

ELKO – Meet Boomer, No. 45014418, and Hoss, No. 45014472, our handsome Pets of The Week. They are both very sweet and love attention. As they are just 2 1/2 years old, they still have lots and lots of energy. They both are a bit overweight so giving them plenty...
Palouse, WAMoscow-Pullman Daily News

Pet List

The Humane Society of the Palouse is open for walk-in service from 1-5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, and by appointment Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. Cuddle Potato, F, 6, short haired white with tabby spots. 6 kittens. WHITMAN COUNTY HUMANE SOCIETY. 1340 SE Old Moscow Road, (509) 332-3422. Shelter Hours:...
PetsHerald-Dispatch

Adopt a pet

NAME, SIZE AND BREED: Koda is a 6- to 8-year-old male who weighs 83 pounds and Bree is a 6- to 8-year-old female who weighs 59 pounds. Both were surrendered on July 12. NOTES FROM THE VOLUNTEER: Koda is bonded with Bree and they must be adopted together. They are dog friendly and have a great disposition.
Pitt County, NCDaily Reflector

Pet news

LOST: “Kap,” pit bull, male, gray (brindle) with white feet, 1 year old, large-stocky, North Eastern Street, 325-2672 or 377-7938; “Kobe,” pit bull, male, gray and white only on chest, 1 year old, large-stocky, Old Stantonsburg Road and Mozingo exit, 919-756-4635. FOUND: black cat, Tanglewood Road area, 919-360-7580. (All reclaims...
Marathon, FLkeysweekly.com

BIZ FEATURE: BONGOS DEFINES ISLAND VIBE IN THE KEYS

Picture this: a shady oasis of palm trees and tropical natives sheltering a grass-and-coral slab dining area interspersed with mismatched tables, swing chairs and little shade structures. Dead ahead is a bar backed with 20 taps (mostly craft beer, but also some wine and other fun stuff) on a colorful mural wall. At a right angle is the kitchen and a little stage with a sand dance floor.
Skin CarePosted by
Best Life

If You See This Mark on Your Skin, Call 911, Experts Say

As the largest organ in your body, your skin can tell you a lot about your health. But given that a range of rashes look more or less the same to the untrained eye, it may be difficult to distinguish between skin symptoms that are serious and those that are superficial. That's why doctors are sounding the alarm about one particular skin symptom, which they warn can be a sign of a major medical emergency. When this type of rash appears, they say that time is of the essence before this life-threatening condition progresses past a point of no return. Read on to learn what to look out for.
Pet ServicesThrillist

Dog foods recalled nationwide: is your brand on this list?

For not the first time this year, dog food is being recalled due to potential contamination that could be a serious risk for your pup. The Food & Drug Administration (FDA) shared the recall notice from Sunshine Mills on July 29. The company's products have "potentially elevated levels of aflatoxin," which is a by-product of the growth of Aspergillus flavus. It can be bad for your pets if consumed in a large quantity, the company says. For dogs, that's a big deal since the dog food in the cupboard is usually their primary source of nutrition.
Animalsviralhatch.com

Family Pit Bull drags 7-month-old baby by the diaper and out of burning house

A tragedy is a terrible thing, and Latana Chai, a mother from California, knows all about tragedy having suffered a terrible blow recently. The most terrible and completely unexpected happened one day when she was at home with her seven-month-old baby girl Masailah. Masailah incidentally is about the size of...
Relationshipswbrc.com

Mother and daughter die of COVID-19 just one day apart

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A family is mourning after a mother and her daughter died of COVID-19 just one day apart. KSLA reported that Lacresanna Williams, 21, tested positive for the virus during a routine pregnancy appointment. “The next day, we got a call saying she had to have...
SocietyPosted by
Amomama

Clerk Mocked Poor Elderly Woman Who Couldn't Afford to Buy a Dress, Gets Taught a Lesson – Story of the Day

A clothing store salesman was exasperated when an older woman wasted his time trying on a dress and shoes she couldn’t afford. Gets taught a lesson in the end. Garrett had been working at the most important boutique in town for several years. He loved his job and had been promoted to the personal styling area, which meant that his main clients were pretty wealthy.
Sioux Falls, SDPosted by
Hot 104.7

Kill On-Site Order, But Not Yet in Sioux Falls

At first glance, you would think something so beautiful couldn't possibly be so terrifying. Not so for the Spotted Lanternfly. In the eastern U.S., this colorful winged creature has a Kill On-Site order on its head. Think of David & Goliath - the Lanternfly in the role of Goliath, but...
Family RelationshipsHello Magazine

Pregnant Dylan Dreyer's family home is totally unexpected

Today host Dylan Dreyer lives in New York with her husband Brian Fichera and their two young sons Calvin and Ollie. The family are looking forward to welcoming baby number three this year, and their modest but sweet New York apartment is about to get even busier... Dylan Dreyer's living...
CelebritiesPosted by
Indy100

Brutal gym exchange between model, 19, and man in his 40s goes viral

A social media influencer has called for men to “LEAVE WOMEN ALONE” after she had a jaw-dropping exchange with an older man at the gym.Avrey Ovard, 19, was working out in a fitness studio on Sunday when the stranger, apparently in his 40s, came over and started chatting to her.After a number of attempts to make small talk with the teenager he then asked for her number. She replied that she was “too young” for him.He then retorted that he was “too rich” for her.In a video of their encounter, posted to TikTok, Ovard can be seen stretching on...

Comments / 0

Community Policy