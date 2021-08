From world records and titles to Paralympic debutants, who are those aiming to be top of the podium at Tokyo 2020?. Nemati is the one to beat after winning Paralympic gold at the women's individual recurve open at London 2012 and then again four years later at Rio 2016. The defending champion also competed at Rio in both Olympic and Paralympic archery events, which makes her the only female archer from Iran to do so. She is currently in training for her third chance at Paralympic glory in Tokyo.