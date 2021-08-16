Cancel
Forty Under 40: Emma Willis

By Talk Business & Politics staff
talkbusiness.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma Willis’ career has spanned from marketing to financial services to business strategy and thought leadership, focusing on higher education savings plans and resources. Willis recently was named chief operating officer for Bentonville-based Venture Noire, a nonprofit focused on supporting Black entrepreneurs. She joined as a board member in September 2020 before transitioning to a full-time position. The position will allow her to reduce work travel.

