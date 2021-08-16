Forty Under 40: Emma Willis

Breanna DiBella is quickly becoming a rising star in Worcester. She obtained a senior designer position straight out of college and, through internships, was able to work with CBS’s Inside Edition, Seventeen Magazine, and CollegeHumor.com. In 2019, DiBella opened her own creative agency, blending her design experience with her event managing, consulting, and brand development. As a past freelancer, DiBella worked with organizations such as InThink Agency, Citi Bank, Macy's, and Newsweek. Her current client list is ever-expanding, not just in the region with businesses such as Discover Central MA, Worcester District Medical Society, and the Worcester Regional Chamber of Commerce, but internationally as she has formed business relationships in Jamaica, Israel, Singapore, Germany and Spain. DiBella overcame the struggle of opening a small business during a pandemic and now has dozens of clients seeking her creative approach to brand and identity development. She believes in the power of community and supporting one another. DiBella volunteered for BUILD Greater Boston and Girls Inc. of Worcester and serves on the board for Main IDEA Youth & Arts.