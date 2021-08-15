Cancel
Tanya Tucker Cancels Six More Shows in August as She Continues to Recover From Hip Surgery

As she continues to recover from her July hip surgery, Tanya Tucker is wiping her August tour calendar clean. On social media, the singer says she hasn't "been given the green light to travel just yet" by her doctor, and that she will cancel the six concerts previously on her August tour calendar.

