Following the recent announcement of their 15th studio album ‘A View From The Top Of The World,’ two-time GRAMMY-nominated and millions-selling progressive music titans Dream Theater have released the first piece of music from the album slated for release on October 22nd via InsideOutMusic / Sony Music. “The Alien” is the opener of the band’s upcoming album and showcases the energy the band had after reuniting to begin work on the new record. The song is now available via all streaming partners. An animated video for the track that clocks in at 9:32 is also available and can be seen here: https://youtu.be/V462IsOV3js.