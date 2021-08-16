Six Answers to Parents’ COVID-19 Questions as Kids Return to School

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois has reached the highest level since the end of January – with 3,933 on Wednesday alone. And at last check, 81 percent of Illinois’ new cases were in people who are unvaccinated. Those rising COVID-19 rising numbers are one of the reasons some parents are pushing to keep their kids home this upcoming school year. But the Illinois Board of Education is mandating students return to classrooms. Thus, CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra found the fight is futile for parents. The final days of summer have arrived for 11-year-old Casey James of Aurora....