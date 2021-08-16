Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Six Answers to Parents’ COVID-19 Questions as Kids Return to School

Cincinnati CityBeat
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast fall, my husband and I managed our children’s first run-of-the-mill cold masquerading as COVID-19 with ease. We took them for the requisite tests and waited for the results. Meanwhile, the kids stayed home from school, using screens to answer math problems or watch educational programming. At least schools in Vermont, where we live, were mostly open, we said. At least the kids were getting some in-person education and social interaction. At least we were getting some uninterrupted work time.

www.citybeat.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
State
Vermont State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Schools#Covid#Texas Education Agency#Elementary Schools#The University Of Utah#Children S Hospital#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Parenting
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthsouthfloridareporter.com

Answering Questions About Delta Variant, COVID-19 Vaccination

DEAR MAYO CLINIC: I am hearing more about the delta variant and am worried about my family’s risk of becoming infected with COVID-19. My husband and I are vaccinated for COVID-19, but some of our extended family members are not. They don’t seem concerned about the new variant. Can you share more information about it and the importance of being vaccinated for COVID-19?
Posted by
CBS Chicago

Some Illinois Parents Want Remote Learning For Their Kids Amid Rising COVID-19 Cases, But State Is Mandating Return To Classrooms

AURORA, Ill. (CBS) — The number of new COVID-19 cases in Illinois has reached the highest level since the end of January – with 3,933 on Wednesday alone. And at last check, 81 percent of Illinois’ new cases were in people who are unvaccinated. Those rising COVID-19 rising numbers are one of the reasons some parents are pushing to keep their kids home this upcoming school year. But the Illinois Board of Education is mandating students return to classrooms. Thus, CBS 2’s Marie Saavedra found the fight is futile for parents. The final days of summer have arrived for 11-year-old Casey James of Aurora....
KidsPosted by
WABE

A Shot Against COVID For Kids Under 12 — Your Questions Answered

With the U.S. in the grips of a frightening surge of coronavirus cases, many parents are understandably eager to know when the COVID-19 vaccine will finally be available for children under 12. This age group accounts for about 50 million Americans and currently none of them qualify for a shot....
Pima County, AZtucson.com

Tucson Opinion: Dear Pima County parents of school-aged kids, spread love, not COVID-19!

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer:. I am a pediatric health care provider and the parent of three high-risk children. Noah is too young to be vaccinated but knew the importance of protecting his siblings from COVID-19. He refused to return to in-person school this spring because he did not want to “Get stupid coronavirus and kill Bennett,” his most medically fragile sibling, who was not yet vaccinated.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

COVID-19 or Common Cold? How to Gauge Symptoms as Kids Return to Schools

Summer was officially over for tens of thousands of school-age children Wednesday as more districts in the Bay Area started a new school year with in-person classes even as COVID-19 cases continued to rise. Among the districts reopening were San Jose Unified, Fremont Unified, San Leandro Unified, Fairfield Unified and...
Florida Statemediaite.com

Florida Will Pay for Parents to Move Kids Into New Schools if They Experience ‘COVID-19 Harassment’

The Florida state Board of Education unanimously approved a rule that would pay parents to move their kids to new schools if they experience “COVID-19 harassment.”. On the heels of Governor Ron DeSantis’ executive order kneecapping school mask mandates, the state’s education arm has moved to provide scholarships if kids who don’t mask or otherwise shirk Covid protocols experiemce harassment, reports the Tampa Bay Times:
Bryan, TXKBTX.com

Some parents, community members concerned schools not doing enough to keep kids safe from COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Some parents and other community members are concerned that the policies schools have in place, along with the Texas Education Agency guidance shaping some of those policies, aren’t enough to keep their kids safe from COVID-19. As the delta variant fuels rising case counts and hospitalizations across Texas, some parents like Alison Pittman, who is the mother of an 11-year-old College Station ISD student, are getting ready to send their kids back to school next week.
Saint Louis, MOstlpublicradio.org

Wednesday: Pediatrician Answers Questions About Teens Getting COVID-19 Vaccine

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live. One in five current COVID-19 cases are coming from children under the age of 19, according to the St. Louis County Department of Public Health. As kids get ready to head back to school, pediatricians are urging parents to get their children 12 years and older vaccinated.
Ventura County, CAVentura County Reporter

UNIVERSAL MASKING AT SCHOOLS | Guidelines for returning to campus

In an effort to get kids back on campus, state and local education officials along with teachers, unions, district administrators and elected school boards are flushing out what a return to school will look like and are asking parents for diligence with a sprinkling of patience. Vaccinations are not currently...
CollegesDaily Princetonian

Your questions, answered: Administrators discuss fall COVID-19 plans

The fall semester will be “fully in-person” with “no option for remote learning,” Dean of the College Jill Dolan assured around 300 students gathered for a virtual town hall on Monday. Less than two weeks before first-years are scheduled to arrive on campus, administrators took the virtual stage to discuss...
CollegesNBC Connecticut

Q&A: Yale Professor Answers Your Latest COVID-19 Questions

With all that's changing in the pandemic landscape, many people have questions. Dr. Howard Forman, a professor of Public Health and Management at Yale University, sat down with NBC Connecticut to answer some of them. NBC Connecticut's Dan Corcoran: "We had what felt like a couple-month 'honeymoon' from the pandemic...
Tennessee StateWATE

COVID-19 questions? Tennessee Health Dept. hotline has answers

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Department of Health wants the public to know they have a COVID-19 information line to call if you have any questions related to COVID-19. The East Regional Health Office is taking calls to provide answers to any of your questions regarding the novel coronavirus.
KidsParents Magazine

The U.S. Surgeon General Answers Your Questions on COVID and Kids: From Mask Mandates to a Vaccine Timeline for Those Under 12

The government official spoke exclusively with Parents.com about COVID-19 vaccines for kids, breakthrough infections with the Delta variant, staying safe in school, and more. Just as Americans started to feel optimistic about the pandemic, they were hit with the Delta variant, which currently accounts for 93 percent of COVID-19 cases in the U.S. Delta is nearly twice as contagious as previous coronavirus strains, and some studies suggest it causes more severe illness. It's led to reinstated mask guidelines, vaccine mandates for some employees, and delayed returns to offices across the country.
Public Healthdeseret.com

Your questions about the third COVID-19 booster shot, answered

It’s official — you will need a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot to stay safe from the novel coronavirus. On Wednesday, U.S. health officials said they would call on all Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots. “We are starting to see evidence of reduced protection against mild and moderate disease,” officials...

Comments / 0

Community Policy