Patriots Release Three Players

atlantanews.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOXBOROUGH, Mass. - The New England Patriots announced today that they have released three players in anticipation of the Aug. 17, 2021 mandatory roster cut-down to 85 players. The Patriots released D/TE Rashod Berry, WR Marvin Hall and TE David Wells. Berry, 24, originally entered the NFL as a rookie...

