Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Forty Under 40: Adam White

By Talk Business & Politics staff
talkbusiness.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdam White believes servant leadership is being both “a working manager and a servant manager, so you’re not afraid to get in the trenches and support the staff when needed because your vision is you’re there to serve them, not the other way around.” Diligent in his drive for perfection, he’s adamant that “If there’s going to be a Garver logo on it, there’s a standard I want to go around it.”

talkbusiness.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Adamant#Civil Engineering#Forty#Nashville International#New Orleans International#Xna#Rogers Executive Airport
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
Fort Smith, ARtalkbusiness.net

Introducing the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal’s 2021 Forty Under 40 class

In its 25th year, the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal is proud to present this year’s class of up-and-coming young professionals under the age of 40. These Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith metro business community members give us plenty of reasons to celebrate. They comprise a wide array of individuals who serve in the area’s communities, civic organizations and municipal arenas.
Fayetteville, ARtalkbusiness.net

Matt Waller publishes book for business school leaders

Matt Waller, dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, has published “The Dean’s List: Leading a Modern Business School.”. A University of Arkansas news release Monday (Aug. 16) describes the book as a compilation of lessons learned during Waller’s tenure as...
Collegesthekatynews.com

WGU’s College of Health Professions Earns Center of Excellence Designation

National League for Nursing Recognizes Excellence in Enhancing Student Learning and Professional Development. (WGU) College of Health Professions has been designated a 2021 Center of Excellence for Enhanced Student Learning and Professional Development by the National League for Nursing (NLN). The recognition is given to schools of nursing, schools within a system, and health care organizations that have achieved a level of excellence in one of four designated areas.
Collegesumass.edu

Doctoral Oral Exams for Aug. 30–Sept. 3

The Graduate Dean invites all graduate faculty to attend the final oral examinations for the doctoral candidates scheduled as follows:. Howard Jean-Denis, Ph.D., Isenberg School of Management, Monday, Aug. 30, 10 a.m., by Zoom. Dissertation: “Les Deux Jeannots: An Investigation of Firm Behavior in Corrupt Environments.” Mzamo Mangaliso, chr. Manuel...
Little Rock, ARtalkbusiness.net

UA Little Rock names Mitchell as director of School of Business

Dr. Robert Mitchell has been appointed as the director of the School of Business at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. “I am honored to be the director of the School of Business, as we address the evolving needs of our students, faculty, and employers through our career-centric programs of study and outreach activities,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to working with our business faculty, who have a strong academic and corporate background, in addressing the changing landscape of higher education and the business environment.”
Terre Haute, INrose-hulman.edu

Assessment Practices Recognized for Sustained Excellence

Rose-Hulman is among five U.S. colleges and universities recognized by the National Institute for Learning Outcomes Assessment for achieving sustained excellence in integrating best assessment practices and using assessment results to guide institutional decision-making and improve student learning performance. The NILOA presented excellence in assessment designation to seven higher education...
Arkansas County, ARtalkbusiness.net

Farmers & Merchants Bank adds three to board of directors

Farmers & Merchants Bank announced Wednesday (Aug. 18) that Meg Johnston, Sam Tarkington, and Kirk Vansandt have been named to the bank’s board of directors. Farmers & Merchants Bank, headquartered in Stuttgart, is a locally-owned community bank with 26 locations across the state of Arkansas, including eight operating as The Bank of Fayetteville.
Businesstalkbusiness.net

The shortest recession

The recent announcement by a National Bureau of Economic Research panel that last year’s recession lasted a mere two months is another reminder postwar recessions tend to have short durations. The NBER’s Business Cycle Dating Committee announced July 19 “a trough in monthly economic activity occurred in the US economy...
Agriculturetalkbusiness.net

Voluntary farming practices aim to aid farmers, protect environment

Creating enough food to feed the world this century while being mindful of environmental change will provide unique challenges for farmers. President Joe Biden’s election also ensures a policy shift at the federal level when it comes to promoting and mandating practices that will conserve and protect water resources in the agricultural sector.
Worcester, MAWorcester Business Journal

40 Under Forty: Tiffiny A. Butler PhD, ATC

To say Tiffiny Butler chases her passions would be an understatement, as she serves as a leader in virtually every community she touches. She had been the principal investigator on two National Science Foundation grants connecting underrepresented student groups with STEM training and education, including the $1 million Connecting Mentor Pairs for Academic Success in STEM grant. She led the Louis Stokes Alliance for Minority Participation at WPI and provided scholarships for research to more than 30 students, as well as mentoring and training to more than 200 students. Outside of WPI, she has run a Bible study in her home and served as a volunteer mentor and on the boards of Girls Inc. of Worcester and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Mass & MetroWest. But above all else, she is no island: Butler attributes her success to her ability to bring people together. After nearly eight years at WPI, her homestate university snatched her up; as of Aug. 2, she is the senior director of educational equity at Rutgers University.
Economytalkbusiness.net

Alton Johnson named director of the Rice Research and Extension Center

The Rice Research and Extension Center has a new director. Alton B. Johnson, a native of Liberia, has been appointed to the position. The center is located in Stuttgart. After receiving a bachelor’s degree in general agriculture from the University of Liberia in his native country, Johnson came to the United States in his mid-20s to earn a master’s degree in agronomy from Mississippi State University. He counts his career as beginning with a doctorate in agronomy from the University of Arkansas, where he spent a lot of time working with University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture scientists.
Agriculturetalkbusiness.net

New UA blackberry off to a great start

The University of Arkansas blackberry breeding program has released multiple award-winning blackberry varieties, and its newest, Ponca, has been successful since it became available for sale to licensed propagators in early 2020 and to nurseries in December 2020. John Clark, distinguished professor of horticulture at the UA and fruit breeder...
Greenville, SCgreenvillesc.gov

City Employees Make Forty Under 40 List

The City of Greenville employs some of the area’s best and brightest young professionals. GSA Business Report chose Greenlink Marketing and Public Affairs Manager Nicole McAden and Community Development Manager Rebecca Edwards for its 2021 Class of Forty Under 40. Each year, this program honors 40 professionals across the Upstate....

Comments / 0

Community Policy