Forty Under 40: Allisha Watkins

Not many people can boast they started their career by launching a company in the 10th grade, but David Zamarin can. He founded DetraPel to solve a problem, at the time, thought impossible in the chemical industry. Less than 10 years later, as the leader of an 18-employee company which has developed PFAS-free liquid repellents and protectors for porous and non-porous surfaces, Zamarin has been featured everywhere from ABC’s Shark Tank to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Zamarin is committed to helping other young people interested in entrepreneurship pursue their own dreams. He volunteers his time to help high school and college students looking to start their own business, providing tours of the DetraPel facility and, for some, company internships. During the coronavirus pandemic, the company donated personal protective equipment to fire stations, police departments, and restaurants. For a time, it shifted its production, too, to hand sanitizer and disinfectants. At the end of the day, DetraPel’s goal is to make a difference, primarily through redefining chemical standards and stopping the production of carcinogenic PFAS chemicals Zamarin says are unnecessarily used in many products.