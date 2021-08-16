Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Forty Under 40: Allisha Watkins

By Talk Business & Politics staff
talkbusiness.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAllisha Watkins went to college to become a physical therapist. She realized quickly, though, that the thing she loved most was understanding human behavior. That curiosity has served her well in a multifaceted shopper marketing career in various agency and CPG roles. The oldest of three daughters raised by military...

talkbusiness.net

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shopper Marketing#Forty#Retail Marketing#Marketing Agency#Cpg#John Brown University#The Procter Gamble#Kellogg#C Space#Walmart Inc#Sam S Club#Rogers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Retailtalkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Emily Curry

Emily Curry has built a successful career that connects and motivates consumers along the path to purchase. “Understanding consumer behavior and designing programs that can motivate or change a behavior has been an obsession of mine,” she said. That fascination and a love for marketing sprang from a market research...
Businesstalkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Johann Komander

Johann Komander worked almost a decade on the Wall Street trading floor before returning to Northwest Arkansas to change pace. The Greenwood native became interested in working in New York while attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. In early 2008, he accepted an internship as a trading analyst for Merrill...
Economytalkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Stefanie Ceola

Stefanie Ceola has led and managed a near-tripling in Boston Mountain Money Management’s business since she joined the firm four years ago by helping to bring in new clients and providing financial planning solutions. Ceola oversees finance, compliance and service and has instituted a full suite of benefits for staff....
Little Rock, ARtalkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Mary Mickel

Mary Mickel worked in restaurants in her hometown of Little Rock from age 15. “I loved the culture and work and found restaurants and hospitality fascinating.”. Transferring that love into a public relations capacity, Mickel graduated in 2008 from the University of Arkansas with a journalism degree focused on advertising and public relations.
Fort Smith, ARtalkbusiness.net

Introducing the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal’s 2021 Forty Under 40 class

In its 25th year, the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal is proud to present this year’s class of up-and-coming young professionals under the age of 40. These Northwest Arkansas and Fort Smith metro business community members give us plenty of reasons to celebrate. They comprise a wide array of individuals who serve in the area’s communities, civic organizations and municipal arenas.
Bentonville, ARtalkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Chris Woodard

Chris Woodard is an entrepreneurial-type who happens to have a law degree. As the co-founder of a transactional law practice with his wife Jenna, Woodard is licensed to practice law in Arkansas and Texas. He assists clients in business law, civil litigation and contract law matters. Over the past two...
Economytalkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Krista Cupp

Krista Cupp uses her voice to advance the region in real estate, outdoor initiatives, hospitality and business as communications lead for the Runway Group. Cupp collaborates with regional powerhouses such as Heartland Forward, the Northwest Arkansas Council and Walton family projects to promote and enhance the area and its culture and support talent recruitment.
Little Rock, ARtalkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Jonathan McNair

In a decade, Jonathan McNair transformed dismal job prospects into his dream job. McNair graduated from the University of Arkansas with a finance degree soon after the recession and discovered that finance jobs were scarce. The Little Rock native had hoped to work in a larger market like Dallas but realized he just needed a job.
Educationtalkbusiness.net

Forty Under 40: Gayatri Agnew

When Gayatri Agnew was in middle school, her single mother became a full-time kindergarten teacher, changing their family’s future. That influenced Agnew to spend her life ensuring people have meaningful work and a sense of purpose in earning a living. Born in Palo Alto, Calif., Agnew earned a political science...
Fayetteville, ARtalkbusiness.net

Matt Waller publishes book for business school leaders

Matt Waller, dean of the Sam M. Walton College of Business at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, has published “The Dean’s List: Leading a Modern Business School.”. A University of Arkansas news release Monday (Aug. 16) describes the book as a compilation of lessons learned during Waller’s tenure as...
Rogers, ARtalkbusiness.net

Connections: Nail-Malone earns leadership honor

Business owner and executive coach Alison Nail-Malone of Rogers has been recognized in Acquisition International’s 2021 Most Influential Businesswoman Awards program. Nail-Malone, founder and principal coach of Malone Consultants Group, was awarded Most Empowering Women’s Leadership Coach. AI, a monthly corporate finance publication with a global readership, selects recipients based on their personal talents, high level of excellence within their professional fields and dedication to innovation, commitment and business development.
BusinessWorcester Business Journal

40 Under Forty 2021: David Zamarin

Not many people can boast they started their career by launching a company in the 10th grade, but David Zamarin can. He founded DetraPel to solve a problem, at the time, thought impossible in the chemical industry. Less than 10 years later, as the leader of an 18-employee company which has developed PFAS-free liquid repellents and protectors for porous and non-porous surfaces, Zamarin has been featured everywhere from ABC’s Shark Tank to the Forbes 30 Under 30 list. Zamarin is committed to helping other young people interested in entrepreneurship pursue their own dreams. He volunteers his time to help high school and college students looking to start their own business, providing tours of the DetraPel facility and, for some, company internships. During the coronavirus pandemic, the company donated personal protective equipment to fire stations, police departments, and restaurants. For a time, it shifted its production, too, to hand sanitizer and disinfectants. At the end of the day, DetraPel’s goal is to make a difference, primarily through redefining chemical standards and stopping the production of carcinogenic PFAS chemicals Zamarin says are unnecessarily used in many products.
Retailtalkbusiness.net

The Supply Side: Rosy retail outlook for many despite Delta variant; apparel to benefit

Retailers across the country experienced the gamut in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic — supply chain hiccups, reduced operating hours, keeping employees safe, record revenue, robust online growth and more attention to social, racial and equity issues. Retail insider and expert Jan Kniffen, founder of J. Rogers Kniffen Worldwide Entertprises,...
Retailmodernreaders.com

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,509 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,215 shares during the period. Walmart comprises 1.2% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Financial Reportstalkbusiness.net

Walmart quarterly net income down 39%, revenue up 2.4%

Walmart reported second-quarter net income of $4.276 billion or $1.52 per share for the period ending July 31. While net income was down 39% year-over-year, the retail giant beat the consensus estimates of $1.57 per share, excluding a 26-cent loss adjustment in the quarter. Earnings-per-share were adjusted downward from $1.78...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Sells 9,140 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $5,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Businessmodernreaders.com

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 232 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $999,000 in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000. Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings...
Little Rock, ARtalkbusiness.net

UA Little Rock names Mitchell as director of School of Business

Dr. Robert Mitchell has been appointed as the director of the School of Business at the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. “I am honored to be the director of the School of Business, as we address the evolving needs of our students, faculty, and employers through our career-centric programs of study and outreach activities,” Mitchell said. “I look forward to working with our business faculty, who have a strong academic and corporate background, in addressing the changing landscape of higher education and the business environment.”
Businessmodernreaders.com

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Position Increased by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 270.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Community Policy