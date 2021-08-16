Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

What's all these gadgets for?

hiawathaworldonline.com
 5 days ago

Without any hesitation, I will gladly admit that I am on the short side when it comes to gadgets. For me, most of them do not make any sense at all. Instead, I like things simple and easy. As for the Gracious Mistress of the Parsonage, she is obsessed with...

www.hiawathaworldonline.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gadgets#Parsonage#Apple Fritters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
ReligionPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: God Chooses a Planet to Spend His Vacation In

One very fine day, God called one of his angels and expressed his desire to go on vacation. The angel was delighted to hear the news and asked God how he could be of help. After discussing the matter with his angel for some time, God realized that he couldn't decide where to go for vacation. Indeed, there were endless options at his disposal, but it was very hard to choose one.
LifestyleL.A. Weekly

Tired All The Time? Here’s What Might Be Happening

Being tired all day is very common, and even expected. If this explains you, here are a few things that could be causing this. We all go through moments in life where we’re feeling too tired and zapped of energy. Feeling tired is one of the most common feelings people report no matter their age. About one-third of people reportexperiencing it on a regular basis.
Teton Village, WYJackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

No substitute for old-school gadgets

An Earth Roamer XV-LT5 was parked in the Teton Village parking lot. A satellite dish was positioned on the roof and six exquisitely designed, perfectly square signal lights on the back were all lit up. The Earth Roamers were idling. A good portion of a cord of firewood was strapped...
Mental HealthBlack Mountain News

I am angry all the time. Here's what I am doing about it.

I find myself with a lot of anger these days. Part of it is the world. I'm angry and depressed that the pandemic is still going on, that the Delta variant is proving to be more contagious and troublesome and that we aren't doing more to stop it. I'm angry that experiences and events are threatened again. I'm angry at all the other anger I see in the world.
Cell PhonesRoad & Track

The Best Battery Packs to Keep Your Gadgets Going

Chances are you’ve been stuck more than once searching for an outlet to top off a dying smartphone battery. If you’re looking to avoid that stress in the future, a portable battery pack is a great way to give yourself some added peace of mind and ensure that your mobile devices are always charged when you need them. Even if you’re not using it every day, it’s a great thing to keep on-hand (and juiced) in the event of an emergency, power outage, or if you just need something to run your lantern off of at the campsite.
Posted by
Android Police

dbrand's going to dress your gadgets up in honest-to-god leather, coming this fall

Skins are a fun way to customize your phone, but if you're a materials snob like me, vinyl just doesn't cut it. If you like the concept but you've got an appreciation for natural materials, you'll want to zip over to dbrand's site today and register for the company's upcoming leather skins — as in, actual it-used-to-moo-and-eat-grass cow leather. Both stock and details are limited, and you can't buy one just yet, but dbrand was willing to tell us a little bit about the upcoming skins.
RetailTraverse City Record-Eagle

Gwizdz's Gadgets and Gear: Spinshot Neko

In what seems like a never-ending quest to find the perfect hook for drop-shotting, I’ve come across the VMC Spinshot Neko, which seems perfect. The hook includes an integral connector that goes through the hook eye to which you attach the mainline and the dropper line. The black nickel-finish hook rotates on the connector to eliminate line twist.
Florida StatePosted by
Only In Florida

This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood

You don’t need to trek too far in order to explore some true natural beauty in Florida. In fact, there is a one-mile trail known as Black Rock Trail that will take you to the black rock beaches and mountains of weathered driftwood all in one shot. Nestled in the beautiful serene Big Talbot Island […] The post This 1-Mile Trail In Florida Leads To A Black Rock Beach With Mountains Of Driftwood appeared first on Only In Your State.
WorldPopculture

Disney World Ending 2 Big Attractions in September

Disney World has some new attractions coming in September to celebrate the park's 50th anniversary, but that means a couple of older attractions will need to close down to make room. According to a report by Walt Disney World News Today, the fireworks displays "EPCOT Forever" and "Happily Ever After" will both be "retired permanently" on Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021. New shows built around the anniversary theme will then launch to take their place.
Animalsgentside.co.uk

Mosquito bite: Here’s how the insects choose their prey

Have you ever noticed that even when you’re in a room full of people, you seem to be the no.1 victim of mosquito bites? As a matter of fact, these bloodthirsty creatures do have a preference on who to snack on and here’s what attracts them the most. Sensitive to...
CarsTraverse City Record-Eagle

Gwizdz's Gadgets and Gear: Marker buoys

These days with electronics able to accomplish just about everything on your boat you used to have to work at — GPS to put you on the spot, spot locks on your trolling motor to keep you there — you rarely see what used to be an old standby: the marker buoy.
Recipesamac.us

Five Essential Kitchen Gadgets

There are literally thousands upon thousands of kitchen gadgets one can own, from adjustable rolling pins to cutting boards with built-in strainers. But do we seriously need all these specialty items that take up room and clutter our space? Most chefs will say to stay away from gobbledygook and nonsense items that most people forget they own or can’t operate. Cooking experts say that well-functioning kitchens can get by with about 20 kitchen staples; necessary items to achieve success in cooking. Here are five from the list that chefs believe every functional kitchen should have:
Technologycbs17

The Latest Gadgets for Success at School

Verizon’s tech expert is here to offer parents, teachers, and students of all ages the perfect tools to enhance the learning experience. If you’re introducing your child to the responsibility of a first phone, the TCL 10 5G UW is a great option (and under $400). The powerful processor and quick-charge battery keeps your family connected and reassured all day, backed by the lightning-fast speed of Verizon’s 5G network. Experience super-fast downloads, stream 4K video and video-chat in high definition with ultra-low lag – also important for after-school check-ins as parents return to work. And don’t forget to take advantage of Verizon Smart Family Basic to manage and monitor the apps and sites your child visits.
Durango, COdgomag.com

Half-baked ideas: When all the drive-thrus are closed, what’s a hungry stoner to do?

If you’ve attempted to eat at a restaurant, order takeout, or just grab a sandwich at a well-known sandwich chain recently, you’re likely well aware of the issues the labor shortage is causing. Restaurants are being forced to shut their doors hours early, or close on certain days each week, or they just can’t sell you any food (we’re looking at you, chain drive-thru that offers delicious cherry limeades) right now.

Comments / 0

Community Policy