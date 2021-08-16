2021 NFL Predictions: Fantasy Studs and Duds at Every Position
If everyone could boast Patrick Mahomes, Derrick Henry, Tyreek Hill, Stefon Diggs and Travis Kelce on their fantasy rosters, we would all be competing for championships. There are a few dozen players across the board who will put up massive numbers every year, and a fantasy owner is lucky to get two or maybe three of them on their squad. At the other spots, value picks are what decide whether you are contending for a championship or are subject to whatever punishment is dealt out to the last-placed finisher.bleacherreport.com
Comments / 0