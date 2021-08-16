Cancel
How many times has Rick Harrison been married?

By Jocelyn Cook
Posted by 
The US Sun
The US Sun
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hLT4d_0bT38f8x00

THE star of Pawn Stars on the History Channel recently got divorced for the third time.

Rick Harrison has been married more than once and most recently got divorced from his wife Deanna last year. The couple seemingly kept the split pretty quiet and were married for about seven years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UwM0K_0bT38f8x00
Rick Harrison recently got a divorce from his wife, Deanna Credit: Splash

How many times has Rick Harrison been married?

Rick, 56, has been married multiple times.

He now has a total of three ex-wives, including Deanna, who he got divorced from on July 1, 2020, according to court documents cited by TMZ.

He filed for divorce in Clark County, Nevada, and in the docs, the TV star claimed the couple’s “tastes, mental dispositions, views, likes, and dislikes have become so divergent that they have become incompatible in marriage.”

The outlet revealed that Deanna initially asked for alimony, but that in the end, the pair reached a settlement agreement in September 2020 and all issues like alimony, support, and property division were settled as part of that agreement.

The Pawn Stars personality told TMZ the marriage, “didn't work out and [the divorce] was a mutual decision.”

Who are Rick Harrison’s other wives?

Rick married his first wife, Kim Harrison in 1982.

They got married after Kim had a miscarriage when Rick was just 17, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The couple welcomed their first child, Corey, on April 27, 1983. Two years after that, their second child, Adam, was born.

But not long after Adam's birth, Harrison and Kim separated.

Rick met his second wife, Tracy, on a blind date. They were married in 1986, and Celebrity Net Worth reported they “assumed the responsibility of raising Corey and Adam.”

Tracy and Rick divorced in 2011, and he married Deanna Burditt on July 21, 2013, in Laguna Beach, California.

Does Rick Harrison have kids?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DFDW7_0bT38f8x00
Rick Harrison has been married three times and has kids or stepkids from each relationship Credit: Getty

Rick shares Corey and Adam with his first wife.

And according to TMZ, although Rick and Deanna don't have any minor children together, Rick told the outlet, "I got 3 great daughters out of it,” meaning Deanna's children from a previous relationship.

According to Distracify, Rick and his second wife Tracy also share a son named Jake.

The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain's biggest newsbrand.

 https://www.the-sun.com/
