Having a ‘Hot Girl Summer,’ was clearly at the top of Megan’s list as she revealed her vacation hair-long faux locs with blonde Ombré ends to her 24.2 million followers last week. While checking off the places and things on her grandmother’s list during their family vacation with a caption that read “Checking places off of my grandma’s bucket list 😍💙 love you nanny.” Unbeknownst to her, she was also checking things off of HERSource’s must-see natural hair beauty list. One being, seeing Megan Thee Stallion in faux locs. As she showed us the views of Niagara Falls, it’s obvious she also wanted us the see her newest protective style and we are loving them. Meg didn’t just leave us with one swoon-worthy hair moment she also gave us a sexy moment of her having fun in the pool. We have been enjoying Megan’s natural hair journey, ever since she became a global ambassador for Mielle Organics.