Detroit Lakes, MN

Craft Beer Tour Returning to Detroit Lakes

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – The 3rd Annual Detroit Lakes Craft Beer Tour Presented by Builders FirstSource returns to the Washington Ballpark this Saturday. More than 100 craft beers will be available to sample at the event from 2-5 p.m., but Cole Erie, Beverage Events Director for Leighton Events says a VIP ticket will get you in an hour early and allow you to try specialty beers made just for the event, “The VIP experience is a lot of fun, you get an extra hour of sampling plus access to specialty beers that VIP attendees can taste and vote on for their favorite as well as a swag bag filled with goodies including a t-shirt, crowler koozie and more.”

