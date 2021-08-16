Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
103.3 WKFR

The Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Heavy Snow And More This Winter

By Steven Bohner
Posted by 
103.3 WKFR
103.3 WKFR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Farmer's Almanac has predicted what the midwestern winter will be like this year, and it's looking like it's going to be a snowy one. Winter officially begins on Tuesday, December 21st, but as per usual, you can expect snow before then. The first snowfall usually happens in West Michigan during the first week of November, but according to the Farmer's Almanac, we will have below average precipitation and above average temperature in November. So, maybe we won't be seeing any snow until later into the season.

wkfr.com

Comments / 0

103.3 WKFR

103.3 WKFR

Kalamazoo, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

103.3 WKFR plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Kalamazoo, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snows#Weather#Temperature#West Michigan#Midwestern#Almanac Com
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Why autumn weather won't be the same this year

(CNN) — At the halfway point of August, fall is quickly approaching as schools are back in session. But warm temperatures and prolonged drought could hinder the traditional fall feeling of cool, crisp mornings with beautiful foliage on the trees. The Climate Prediction Center's (CPC) extended three-month outlook for September...
EnvironmentPosted by
CNN

Why autumn weather won't be the same this year

At the halfway point of August, fall is quickly approaching as schools are back in session. But warm temperatures and prolonged drought could hinder the traditional fall feeling of cool, crisp mornings with beautiful foliage on the trees.
EnvironmentPosted by
WRAL News

Why autumn weather won't be the same this year

At the halfway point of August, fall is quickly approaching as schools are back in session. But warm temperatures and prolonged drought could hinder the traditional fall feeling of cool, crisp mornings with beautiful foliage on the trees. The Climate Prediction Center's (CPC) extended three-month outlook for September through November...
KWCH.com

Hotter weather returns Sunday

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that after a break from the heat on Saturday, hotter weather and higher humidity will return on Sunday and into the workweek. A few isolated storms will be possible this evening for areas along the Kansas/Oklahoma border. Isolated hail and gusty winds...

Comments / 0

Community Policy