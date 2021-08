Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England radio personality and may contain the individual's views, opinions or personal experiences. It goes without saying that, quite bluntly, the world is amidst insanity right now. Between a pandemic that's lasted over a year and quite frankly feels like it could be revving up again, and now the chaos happening in Afghanistan with the Taliban reclaiming control due to American troop withdrawal, it's a volatile time in the world that's created an even bigger divide amongst us.