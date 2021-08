Can we talk finances? It’s no secret that Black women only make 63 cents on the dollar compared to their white male counterparts. Outside of starting off already 37 cents in the hole, we battle systemic racism in our financial endeavors. This means we have to show up and show out to get approvals for home loans and even regular signature loans. We will generally pay more for the same loan. With the odds not leaning favorably for us, creating a budget may seem like something impossible to do. However, with a little discipline, you can create a feasible budget that will get you closer to your financial goals.