Minnesota National Guard Activated to Help Fight Wildfires in Northern Minnesota
(KNSI) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has activated the National Guard to help with firefighting efforts in northern Minnesota. Officials say a rapidly moving wildfire near Isabella in Lake County was discovered about 3:00 Sunday afternoon and burned a couple of hundred acres. The Forest Service says the fire is “rapidly growing and spreading due to high winds and dry vegetation and has the potential to impact structures and recreation assets.”lakesarearadio.net
