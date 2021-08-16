Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minnesota State

Minnesota National Guard Activated to Help Fight Wildfires in Northern Minnesota

By JT Thaden
lakesarearadio.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(KNSI) – Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has activated the National Guard to help with firefighting efforts in northern Minnesota. Officials say a rapidly moving wildfire near Isabella in Lake County was discovered about 3:00 Sunday afternoon and burned a couple of hundred acres. The Forest Service says the fire is “rapidly growing and spreading due to high winds and dry vegetation and has the potential to impact structures and recreation assets.”

lakesarearadio.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Trail, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Silver Bay, MN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Walz
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Wildfire#Weather#The National Guard#The Forest Service#Minnesotans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
News Break
Politics
Related
CollegesPosted by
Fox News

University of Virginia disrenrolls over 200 students for failing to comply with vaccine mandate

More than 200 University of Virginia students who didn’t comply with the school’s COVID-19 vaccine requirement have been disenrolled ahead of the fall semester. The school disenrolled 238 students, including 49 students who were enrolled in fall courses, The Virginian-Pilot reported. That may mean that "a good number" of the remaining students "may not have been planning to return to the University this fall at all," university spokesperson Brian Coy said.
California StateNBC News

Judge rules California ride-hailing law unconstitutional

LOS ANGELES — A judge Friday struck down a California ballot measure that exempted Uber and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services from a state law requiring drivers to be classified as employees eligible for benefits and job protections. Alameda County Superior Court Judge Frank Roesch ruled that Proposition 22...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
NBC News

Appeals court won't block Biden administration's eviction moratorium

A federal appeals court declined Friday to block the federal moratorium on evictions that was imposed as a way to keep renters housed during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit rejected an effort by a group of property owners to put the moratorium on hold. The opponents had earlier asked a federal judge to block the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention moratorium, but the judge denied the request.
WorldPosted by
The Hill

Threats, turmoil and talks mark Afghan evacuation

Security threats and turmoil in Kabul continued to escalate Saturday, posing complications for the Biden administration as it attempts to continue rescue operations for thousands more Americans and Afghan allies amid the Taliban's ongoing talks on forming a new government. As of Saturday, the Pentagon said that the U.S. had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy