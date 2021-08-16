Arturia AudioFuse Demo 3 – Let’s Talk About Zero Latency – Partner

This is the fifth part in our series on how to choose the most suitable laptop for your needs. Please see the links at the bottom to the other parts in the series. Strangely, and counter-intuitively, these days laptops include less rather than more when it comes to hardware and capabilities. For example, I was looking at one of my older Dell laptops (I really should start throwing them away), probably dating back ten years. It came with many different ports of assorted shapes and sizes all around the sides, internet and phone connections, plus it had a floppy disk drive, a DVD drive, and a hard disk drive in three interchangeable bays, with the ability to mix and match a variety of different devices in those bays – not just the three mentioned above, but also batteries, and extra hard drives. It was a very modular and versatile laptop. And also, because of that, bulky and heavy, but back then, all laptops were bulky and heavy.