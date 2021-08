Expect a breezy day to kick off this weekend. Winds will be out of the west and northwest for the area. Gusts could get into the 20 mph range today. We'll finish out the afternoon with mid to upper 70s both today and tomorrow. Our next chance of showers and thunderstorms arrives Sunday night with a slight chance of thunderstorms into Monday. Monday and Tuesday look warmer before we are back into the 70s later next week.