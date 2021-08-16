Cancel
Mailbag: DT Depth With Gallimore Injured?

By Dallas Cowboys Mailbag, David Helman, Rob Phillips
Are you concerned about the defensive tackle depth now that it looks like Neville Gallimore will miss several weeks of action? Who steps up now? — MIKE SMITH / DALLAS, TX. Rob: I don't think the Cowboys are thin at defensive tackle in terms of numbers, but they don't have a lot of experience at the position. Even Gallimore, who was off to a good start before this elbow injury, is only entering his second year. If the Cowboys don't make an outside signing here, Brent Urban is the obvious name for possibly more snaps because he's a veteran guy. You'll probably see more of Osa Odighizuwa — he's shown promise as an inside pressure player. Quinton Bohanna has flashed as well. And maybe Trysten Hill can get off the Active/PUP list before the start of the season. He's making progress, but typically linemen can need more time to come back from ACL injuries because they're heavier players. It's a tough situation because the Cowboys were (and I'm sure to some extent, still are) counting on Gallimore to have a big season and anchor the interior line.

