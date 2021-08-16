Cancel
New mum Binky Felstead sparks debate over whether you should sterilise a baby's bottle before using it as she prepares for first foreign holiday with son Wolfie, six weeks

By MailOnline Reporter
Posted by 
Daily Mail
 5 days ago

Binky Felstead has sparked a debate over whether you should sterilise a baby's bottle before using it or just put it through the dishwasher.

The mother-of-two welcomed her son Wolfie in June and on Monday prepared for her first foreign holiday with her new arrival, daughter India, four, and husband Max Darnton.

Taking to Instagram she shared sweet snaps of the family boarding the plane as she explained how they had surprised India with the trip - prompting several in the comments to ask for her advice on travelling with children.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uwoOY_0bT35UHD00
Discussion: Binky Felstead has sparked a debate over whether you should sterilise a baby's bottle before using it (pictured with husband Max and children India, four and Wolfie, six weeks)

One wrote in the comments: 'I'd love to know how you packed for a baby? We want to go away with our baby but have no idea what to do about packing for him...Things like sterilisers, bottles, pram set etc?'

Binky then replied directly to the woman, saying: 'I personally don't sterilise anymore as feel the dishwasher does the trick! But ovs lots of bottles, muslins, sun hat, cream, nappies & I packed a few little summer rompers but to be honest it's so hot he's just in nappies most of the time!! So really simple!!'

NHS guidance on sterilisation states dishwashers will clean feeding equipment but not sterilise it.

The comment over sterilising then sparked a debate under the post with one writing: 'Milton tablets are excellent for sterilising and super small to pack. All you need is a large bowl or bucket where you are staying (should sterilise bottles until you stop using formula).'

Another wrote in response to the suggestion of using Milton tablets: 'Really great advice esp about continuing to sterilise bottles.'

A third penned: 'The dishwasher will clean but doesn't sterilise. Little ones tummy's are so sensitive to bacteria and upset you should sterilise until 12 months. The dishwasher doesn't reach high enough temperatures to sterilise.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04al8l_0bT35UHD00
Debate: Under her holiday post Binky was asked for advice on travelling with children to which she responded that she uses a dishwasher instead of sterilising Wolfie's bottles
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QxFAr_0bT35UHD00
Opinions: The comment over sterilising then sparked a debate under the post with one writing: 'The dishwasher will clean but doesn't sterilise. Little ones tummy's are so sensitive to bacteria and upset you should sterilise until 12 months'

NHS guidance on sterilising baby bottles

It's important to sterilise all your baby's feeding equipment, including bottles and teats, until they are at least 12 months old.

This will protect your baby against infections, in particular diarrhoea and vomiting.

Before sterilising, you need to:

  • Clean bottles, teats and other feeding equipment in hot, soapy water as soon as possible after feeds.
  • Use a clean bottle brush to clean bottles (only use this brush for cleaning bottles), and a small teat brush to clean the inside of teats. You can also turn teats inside out then wash them in hot soapy water. Do not use salt to clean teats, as this can be dangerous for your baby.
  • You can put your baby's feeding equipment in the dishwasher to clean it if you prefer. Putting feeding equipment through the dishwasher will clean it but it does not sterilise it. Make sure bottles, lids and teats are facing downwards. You may prefer to wash teats separately by hand to make sure they are completely clean.
  • Rinse all your equipment in clean, cold running water before sterilising.

The advice above applies to all your baby's feeding equipment, and whether you are using expressed breast milk or formula milk.

Source: NHS

NHS guidance on sterilisation states: 'It's important to sterilise all your baby's feeding equipment, including bottles and teats, until they are at least 12 months old.

'You can put your baby's feeding equipment in the dishwasher to clean it if you prefer. Putting feeding equipment through the dishwasher will clean it but it does not sterilise it.

'This will protect your baby against infections, in particular diarrhoea and vomiting. There are several ways you can sterilise your baby's feeding equipment. These include: cold water, sterilising solution, steam sterilising, boiling.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AqqgT_0bT35UHD00
Off we go! Binky shared a sweet picture in the post holding her baby as India beamed up at the camera

Binky explained in the caption about preparing for her trip, penning: 'FAMILY VAY- KAY • ☀️

'When I was about India's age my parents packed my bags in the car whilst I was asleep & when they woke me up in the morning they told me we were going to drop daddy off at the airport for one of his usual business trips!

'It wasn't until I was actually on the plane that they had to tell me it was actually a holiday we were going on.. and I still remember how excited I was!!

'So … Max & I told India the day before we left that we were going to pack her bag & pretend we were going to go on a holiday. We packed the car when she was sleeping. In the morning we woke up the kids, put them in the car & told India we were going to take her to the park.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBeze_0bT35UHD00
Surprise! Binky explained in the caption that they hadn't told India that they were going on a family holiday

'We got to the airport, put her on the luggage trolley & she had the biggest smile on her face ( clearly brighter than I was) … we told her it wasn't actually a pretend holiday and that we were going on a airplane & she let out the biggest squeal and skipped through the airport saying ' hi! ' to everyone.

'Needless to say travelling with two compared to one is slightly different … at least Wolfie can't walk yet- much easier! He did sleep most of the way and I made sure he sucked on his dummy (or my finger) to help pop his ears! We had India in the middle between Max & I & Wolfie was on my lap!

'I actually traveled from London to Bali with India the day after her 2nd Birthday on my own & it was actually okay, just made sure I was super prepared! Advice travelling with kids hasn't changed from my post I did back then. Make sure there are plenty of snacks, stickers, colouring books & toys! Spread the toys out throughout the flight… and promise ice cream when you land!! ☀️ … oh and think of that G&T!

… also, this little bag India is on in the last pic is brilliant for plonking them on whilst waiting around for check in & running through airports when late for your flight!'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37nlB6_0bT35UHD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U6Kgx_0bT35UHD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0njwgt_0bT35UHD00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RV1Bn_0bT35UHD00
Advice: Binky explained in the caption about preparing for her trip as she told how it was different having to travel with two children

Binky and Max tied the knot during an intimate civil ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Friday 23 July.

Their surprise ceremony took place seven weeks after Binky and Max welcomed their son Wolfie.

Binky also shares daughter India with ex-boyfriend Josh 'JP' Patterson, who Max is doting stepfather to.

Announcing the news in HELLO! magazine, Binky called it 'the most perfect day', with Max adding: 'It's amazing. To be honest, it felt official when Wolfie was born because of him and India being siblings, but getting married has cemented it.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mu7iW_0bT35UHD00
Love: Binky and Max tied the knot during an intimate civil ceremony at Chelsea Old Town Hall on Friday 23 July

He went on: 'Binks looked incredible. India swung the door open just before she walked down the aisle so I got a sneak peek, but I pretended I didn't.'

After the ceremony, Binky called on the likes of her former Made In Chelsea star Ollie Locke to get the party started as they headed back to their home for drinks and dancing.

Binky and Max will also host a bigger ceremony in Corfu next summer, with Max telling the outlet that they plan to have a BBQ on the beach and go snorkelling.

They have already hired a 'big boat to sail around the coves' and have also secured a cliffside venue for their wedding.

Max added that they've rented a private beach where they can enjoy a meal after the ceremony with their loved ones.

Images shared with the magazine reveal that Binky opted for a beautiful silk dress that featured lace detailing across her shoulders.

Businessman Max also opted for white, with his suit being a slightly darker shade to Binky's stunning dress.

Writing about the big day in an Instagram post, Binky penned: 'BLIMEY- WE ARE MARRIED!!!! @max_fd

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04tk1H_0bT35UHD00
Doting parents: Their surprise ceremony took place seven weeks after Binky and Max welcomed their son Wolfie into the world

'Had one of the most special days of my life marrying my best friend. My gorgeous, beautiful daughter being my flower girl, passing/dropping us the rings …my big brother giving me away… and Wolfie sleeping the whole way through!

'This was an intimate family day given all of the ever changing rules… Bring on next year when we do it all again to celebrate & party with all our loved ones and friends!!☀️ We’ve found a perfect sunny location!!'

The pair revealed they were engaged to be married after 19 months of dating in a sweet Instagram post shared in September 2020 after meeting at Soho Farmhouse.

She revealed the good news via Instagram as she shared a picture of her kissing the businessman while holding up her hand to show off the sparkling diamond ring.

Gushing about the proposal, which took place after he asked her daughter, for permission to pop the question, she wrote: 'The easiest "Yes" EVER!'

In the sweet snap, Binky passionately kissed her beau after she had accepted his proposal, which took place in a picturesque field at the Long Man of Wilmington.

In November, Binky admitted she wouldn't be with Max if 'marriage wasn't in the plan', but insisted she didn't 'mind' when the couple decide to tie the knot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Pmz12_0bT35UHD00
Joyous! Binky found love with Max and the couple announced that they were engaged to be married after 19 months of dating in September 2020

Comments / 0

Community Policy