Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Heavier Rain, Flooding In Play As T.S. Joins The Mix

By Derek James
wccbcharlotte.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA frontal system will remain nearly stationary across the area for a few more days keeping us in a warm and muggy air mass. What is left of Fred will move north from the Gulf coast to the Tennessee River Valley Monday night and then shift eastward on Tuesday. This will enhance our rainfall amounts and could lead to some flooding in urban and flood prone areas. With the potential of excessive rain falling over already saturated ground in the high country, landslides will be possible. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will also be possible into the work week. With all of the cloud cover and rain, we can expect cooler than normal temperatures into mid week.

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tennessee River#Landslides#Gulf Coast#Extreme Weather#Tropics
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Massachusetts StatePosted by
CBS Boston

Henri Upgraded To Hurricane; Parts Of Massachusetts Under Tropical Storm Warning, Flood Watch

BOSTON (CBS) — As expected, Henri has strengthened into a category 1 hurricane on Saturday. While this may seem like a dramatic headline, it was anticipated and in actuality, the maximum sustained winds have only increased by 5 mph. Previously, Henri had sustained winds of 70 mph, tropical storm winds are considered between 39-73 mph. At 11 a.m. Saturday, Henri was found to have sustained winds of 75mph, only a 5mph increase but just enough to call it hurricane-force (74 mph or greater). (WBZ-TV Graphic) Henri will likely remain a category 1 hurricane through Sunday morning. There is very little wind shear...

Comments / 0

Community Policy