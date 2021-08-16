Heavier Rain, Flooding In Play As T.S. Joins The Mix

A frontal system will remain nearly stationary across the area for a few more days keeping us in a warm and muggy air mass. What is left of Fred will move north from the Gulf coast to the Tennessee River Valley Monday night and then shift eastward on Tuesday. This will enhance our rainfall amounts and could lead to some flooding in urban and flood prone areas. With the potential of excessive rain falling over already saturated ground in the high country, landslides will be possible. Isolated strong to severe thunderstorms will also be possible into the work week. With all of the cloud cover and rain, we can expect cooler than normal temperatures into mid week.