Newtown Township Zoning Hearing Board to reconvene Wawa hearing on August 18
NEWTOWN TOWNSHIP >> The Newtown Township Zoning Hearing Board will continue its hearing on the Provco Pinegood LLC/Wawa appeal on Thursday, August 18 beginning at 7:30 p.m. The Provco Group, a commercial real estate agency based in Villanova and the equitable owner of the property, is seeking to build a 5,585 square foot Wawa with gas pumps on a 4.9 acre site across from Crossing Community Church at Lower Silver Lake Road and the Newtown Bypass.www.buckslocalnews.com
Comments / 0