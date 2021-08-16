Cancel
U.S. teen Gio Reyna ready to star for Dortmund as new No. 7

Frankfort Times
 5 days ago

BERLIN (AP) — United States teenager Gio Reyna is poised to become one of German soccer giant Borussia Dortmund’s brightest stars after being rewarded for his remarkable development with the prestigious No. 7 jersey. Reyna says he feels ready to take on a bigger role to help Dortmund challenge Bayern...

Sports
