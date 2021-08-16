Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Sarah says ‘forgiving’ Queen was more of a mother to her than her own was

Shropshire Star
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSarah, Duchess of York spoke about her relationship with the monarch on the Tea with Twiggy podcast. Sarah, Duchess of York has described the Queen as more of a mother to her than her own was. The duchess, who divorced the Duke of York in 1996, has sparked a raft...

www.shropshirestar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sarah
Person
Twiggy
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Duke Of Edinburgh#Duke Of York#Royal Family#Uk#Tea#Mills Boon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Royals
Country
Argentina
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

This Is What Prince George Calls Queen Elizabeth

Prince George was Prince William and Kate Middleton's first born child. While he was the third great-grandchild of Queen Elizabeth, he was her very first great-grandson, which was undoubtedly very special. Given this information, it should come as no surprise that George and his great-grandmother have a close relationship that is different than her majesty's relationship with her other 10 great-grandchildren! "It is telling that the Queen, who is expert at not appearing to have any [favorites], goes out of her way to spend time with young George," The Sun reported back in 2019. The outlet also reported that the queen has always done something special for George — she would "[take] time to select little presents that she [would leave] at the foot of George's bed" whenever he would sleep over at Buckingham Palace.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson addresses claims she and Prince Andrew will remarry

Sarah, Duchess of York has opened up about her unique relationship with former husband Prince Andrew and addressed rumours that the pair are set to remarry. Sarah and Andrew split in 1992 and divorced in 1996 but continue to live at Royal Lodge in Windsor together. Their close friendship and...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Princess Diana's private bedrooms revealed in unearthed photos

Princess Diana lived in several beautiful properties throughout her lifetime, from her childhood home Althorp House where her brother Charles Spencer still resides, to her Kensington Palace apartment she shared with her husband Prince Charles and two young children Prince William and Prince Harry. PHOTOS: 12 rarely-seen photos of Princess...
CelebritiesHello Magazine

6 times Sarah Ferguson wowed in her tiara after her royal wedding

Friday 23 July marks 35 years since Sarah Ferguson tied the knot with Prince Andrew . Despite divorcing in 1996, the couple have remained good friends and still live together at Royal Lodge in Windsor. On her wedding day in 1986, the bride was given the York tiara, believed to...
CelebritiesPosted by
Fox News

Queen Elizabeth II 'cautiously' inviting Sarah Ferguson to royal events: report

Queen Elizabeth II is working on repairing her relationship with Sarah Ferguson. The 61-year-old Duchess of York was formerly married to Prince Andrew until 1996. She made headlines after – and even during – the divorce for her public life and business endeavors and it's understood that Ferguson's actions drove a wedge between herself and her ex-husband's family.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Sarah Ferguson receives rare invite to Balmoral from the Queen

Sarah Ferguson will reportedly visit the Queen at Balmoral this summer after a rare invite was extended to her former daughter-in-law. Her Majesty is said to have granted the Duchess an open invitation to spend time at her Scottish residence alongside her ex-husband, whom she still lives with at Royal Lodge, Windsor, Prince Andrew.
Posted by
Best Life

Prince Harry's Popularity Just Hit an All-Time Low. Here's Why, Sources Say.

Once one of the most popular members of the Royal Family (second only to Queen Elizabeth), Prince Harry is now seeing his popularity hit an all-time low in the U.K. After months of revealing interviews about his family—reserving his most damning criticisms for his father, Prince Charles, and brother, Prince William—and the recent news that he's writing a tell-all memoir to be published next year, Harry's stock has plunged precipitously, making him the subject of widespread derision and outrage in England. The latest YouGov poll from the U.K. reveals that the Duke of Sussex is only one step from the bottom of the list that ranks the popularity of 15 members of the Royal Family. He came in one slot above the disgraced Prince Andrew, who withdrew from public life in 2019 amid reports of his connections and alleged involvement with convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. (The Duke of York has denied those allegations.)
Worldhngn.com

Royal Revelations: Princess Diana Hid a Message for Prince Charles on the Sole of Her Wedding Shoe, Felt Uneasy Seeing Camilla Bowles at The Event

Princess Diana and Prince Charles's lavish wedding 40 years ago seemed like the ultimate fairytale. The late Princess looked magnificent in her extravagant gown, and the spectators burst into applause as the newlyweds exchanged a kiss on Buckingham Palace's balcony. However, it appears that both had reservations about the marriage...

Comments / 0

Community Policy