‘The Witcher: Blood Origin’ Casts Lenny Henry, Mirren Mack, Nathaniel Curtis, and Dylan Moran

By Martin Holmes
tvinsider.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNetflix continues to expand the cast of The Witcher: Blood Origin, which has now added Lenny Henry (Lord of the Rings Series), Mirren Mack (The Nest), Nathaniel Curtis (It’s A Sin) and Dylan Moran (Black Books) to its ranks. Veteran British comedian and actor Henry is set to play a...

