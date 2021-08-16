Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Boone County, MO

MONDAY UPDATES: Eight walk-in vaccine clinics scheduled for Boone County this week

By Molly Stawinoga
Posted by 
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Whado_0bT33EBZ00

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services plans to hold several coronavirus vaccine clinics the week of Aug. 16.

None of the clinics require appointments, and all events will have both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shots available for free.

Anyone 12-years-old or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but individuals under the age of 18 are required to have parental consent.

This week's vaccination clinics are listed below.

  • Tuesday: 1-4 p.m. at Midway Travel Plaza
  • Wednesday: 1-7 p.m. at West Middle School Back-to-School Event
  • Wednesday: 2-6 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (1707 Smiley Lane)
  • Thursday: 1-6 p.m. at Daniel Boone Regional Library
  • Friday: 3-7 p.m. at Centralia Anchor Fest (on the square in downtown Centralia)
  • Saturday: 1-6 p.m. at Centralia Anchor Fest (on the square in downtown Centralia)
  • Saturday: 12-2 p.m. at Indian Hills Block Party (5009 Aztec Boulevard in Columbia)
  • Saturday: 6-9 p.m. at Safe Return to Live Music (Rose Music Hall)

You can find additional opportunities to receive a vaccine in Boone County here.

Missouri adds more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

According to a state health dashboard update Monday morning, Missouri recorded 1,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The addition brings the total number of cases throughout the pandemic to 602,835.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BfKLZ_0bT33EBZ00
State health dashboard on Aug. 16, 2021.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services also recorded 260 new probable coronavirus cases. In total, 119,564 probable cases of the virus have been discovered through antigen testing.

The number of COVID patients in Missouri hospitals continued inching downward.

The state's latest verified data shows 2,215 patients were receiving treatment for the virus in the hospitals last Friday. Of those patients, 631 were receiving intensive care.

Missouri's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained steady, sitting at 14.6% Monday morning.

The state health dashboard did not record any new COVID-19 deaths. The total number of lives lost to the virus in the Show-Me State remained at 10,028.

The post MONDAY UPDATES: Eight walk-in vaccine clinics scheduled for Boone County this week appeared first on ABC17NEWS .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KMIZ ABC 17 News

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia, MO
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
704K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Columbia and Jefferson City, MO from ABC 17 News, Where the News Comes First.

 https://abc17news.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Columbia, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
Boone County, MO
Government
Boone County, MO
Health
County
Boone County, MO
City
Centralia, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Local
Missouri COVID-19 Vaccines
Boone County, MO
COVID-19 Vaccines
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Missionary#Indian Hills Block Party#Aztec#Covid#Abc17news
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Department of Health
Related
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

New roads to improve traffic flow for Lawson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ) New roads will be open Monday that were designed to help improve traffic flow for morning drop-off and afternoon pick-up times for car riding students at Lawson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Jefferson City. The primary road, Patriot Drive, connects Edgewood Drive and Fairgrounds Road. Lion Way comes off The post New roads to improve traffic flow for Lawson Elementary and Thomas Jefferson Middle School in Jefferson City appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Public HealthPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

SATURDAY UPDATE: Seventeen new Covid-19 deaths added to the state dashboard

The state now has a seven day positivity rate of 13.9% on Saturday. The change in positivity comes along with 1,914 additional confirmed cases bringing the total to 613,486 since the start of pandemic. Health officials also recorded 519 new probable cases with a total number of 122,706 antigen test results being positive. Seventeen new The post SATURDAY UPDATE: Seventeen new Covid-19 deaths added to the state dashboard appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Jefferson City, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Jefferson City man indicted in alleged conspiracy to steal and sell military equipment

Brandon Schulte, 43, was among the men indicted by a federal grand jury Thursday on charges that they conspired to steal and sell military uniforms, tactical robots, high-frequency radios and other equipment, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Illinois. Jody "Joe" Stambaugh, 50, of Nashville, Illinois, and Gary Stambaugh, 77, of Fayetteville, Ill., were also indicted. The post Jefferson City man indicted in alleged conspiracy to steal and sell military equipment appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Indiana StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Indiana man admits to Jefferson City pharmacy robbery

Daijahn A. Reed, 22, of Indianapolis, pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery and a count of brandishing a gun during a violent crime, according to a news release from the U.S. attorney's office for the Western District of Missouri. The post Indiana man admits to Jefferson City pharmacy robbery appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Ashland, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Southern Boone School District to hold public meetings over return plans

ASHLAND, Mo. (KMIZ) ABC 17 News sat down with the Superintendent of Southern Boone School District Christopher Felmlee to talk about the upcoming school year and how it might differ from the last. Felmlee covered topics including vaccines, COVID-19 precautions, masking and academic changes for the approximately 1,900 students who attend Southern Boone. The first day The post Southern Boone School District to hold public meetings over return plans appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Missouri StatePosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Body of missing soldier recovered from Gasconade River

GASCONADE, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol is reporting the body of Spc. Joshua Morrison was recovered Thursday morning in the Gasconade River. Morrison was reported missing during a kayaking trip Sunday. He was last seen in the vicinity of Ruby’s Landing. According to the Associated Press, crews searching for Morrison on Tuesday found The post Body of missing soldier recovered from Gasconade River appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Gasconade County, MOPosted by
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Maries County escapee caught Wednesday morning in Gasconade County

GASCONADE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Maries County escapee was caught Wednesday morning in Gasconade County after a search of a residence. According to Gasconade County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, Christopher Koepke, a recent escapee from the Maries County Sheriff's Office, was found at a house on High St. in Bland. Koepke was discovered hiding in The post Maries County escapee caught Wednesday morning in Gasconade County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.

Comments / 0

Community Policy