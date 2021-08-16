MONDAY UPDATES: Eight walk-in vaccine clinics scheduled for Boone County this week

The Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services plans to hold several coronavirus vaccine clinics the week of Aug. 16.

None of the clinics require appointments, and all events will have both the Pfizer and Johnson and Johnson shots available for free.

Anyone 12-years-old or older is eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine, but individuals under the age of 18 are required to have parental consent.

This week's vaccination clinics are listed below.

Tuesday: 1-4 p.m. at Midway Travel Plaza

Wednesday: 1-7 p.m. at West Middle School Back-to-School Event

Wednesday: 2-6 p.m. at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church (1707 Smiley Lane)

Thursday: 1-6 p.m. at Daniel Boone Regional Library

Friday: 3-7 p.m. at Centralia Anchor Fest (on the square in downtown Centralia)

Saturday: 1-6 p.m. at Centralia Anchor Fest (on the square in downtown Centralia)

Saturday: 12-2 p.m. at Indian Hills Block Party (5009 Aztec Boulevard in Columbia)

Saturday: 6-9 p.m. at Safe Return to Live Music (Rose Music Hall)

You can find additional opportunities to receive a vaccine in Boone County here.

Missouri adds more than 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases

According to a state health dashboard update Monday morning, Missouri recorded 1,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19.

The addition brings the total number of cases throughout the pandemic to 602,835.

State health dashboard on Aug. 16, 2021.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services also recorded 260 new probable coronavirus cases. In total, 119,564 probable cases of the virus have been discovered through antigen testing.

The number of COVID patients in Missouri hospitals continued inching downward.

The state's latest verified data shows 2,215 patients were receiving treatment for the virus in the hospitals last Friday. Of those patients, 631 were receiving intensive care.

Missouri's seven-day COVID-19 positivity rate remained steady, sitting at 14.6% Monday morning.

The state health dashboard did not record any new COVID-19 deaths. The total number of lives lost to the virus in the Show-Me State remained at 10,028.

